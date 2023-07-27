Surf Air Mobility stock priced, trading today on NYSE in direct listing instead of IPO

Surf Air Mobility is set to go public on the stock market today, but it won’t be doing so via a traditional initial public offering (IPO). Instead, Surf Air Mobility will go public via a direct listing. Here’s what that means and what you need to know about Surf Air Mobility and its aspirations to change the regional travel space.
- What is Surf Air Mobility? Surf Air Mobility is a company that was formed in 2020. It describes itself as an “electric aviation and air travel company,” which hopes to revolutionize regional travel through a new trend in aviation called regional air mobility, or RAM.
- What is RAM? RAM stands for regional air mobility. As The Air Current explains, RAM providers like Surf Air Mobility hope to improve the access and affordability of regional travel in the United States. This regional travel would allow people to travel more quickly to and between local airports in a region, speeding up their overall commute. And RAM providers want to do this through electric, hydrogen, and hybrid planes to lessen the environmental impact on short-haul regional travel.
- What is a direct listing? As Bloomberg notes, a direct listing is a type of public offering in which a company can make its stock available to the public. The most popular type of public offering is the initial public offering, or IPO. But IPOs require banks to act as intermediaries, which means it can take a company much longer to go public. Direct listings mean the company doesn’t need to pay fees to an investment bank, which would normally handle an IPO.
- What stock exchange will Surf Air Mobility trade on? According to a press release from the company, Surf Air Mobility will trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning today: Thursday, July 27.
- What is Surf Air Mobility’s stock symbol? The stock ticker for Surf Air Mobility is SRFM.
- What is the SRFM reference price? The New York Stock Exchange has assigned SRFM a reference price of $20.00 per share, according to a company press release. It’s important to note that a reference price isn’t the same as an IPO price. In an IPO, shares begin trading at a fixed price, but in a direct listing, shares don’t begin trading at a fixed price. Instead, the stock exchange suggests a reference price, which is an estimate of a share’s value.
- Anything else to know? One of the reasons Surf Air Mobility opted to have a direct listing instead of an IPO is because some of its partnerships necessitated it. As The Air Current points out, Surf Air Mobility has partnered with players in the aviation and tech space, including Textron Aviation, AeroTEC, MagniX, and Palantir Technologies. But some of those partnerships were contingent on the requirement that Surf Air Mobility be publicly traded by July 31, 2023. Today’s direct listing allows Surf Air Mobility to meet that deadline.
