New report alleges Amazon doesn’t adequately accommodate disabled workers

This month, Amazon was named one of the best places to work for disabled workers by the nonprofit organization Disability:IN. It was the second year in a row that the tech giant—which just so happens to be a corporate partner of Disability:IN—received a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index, an annual report that measures disability inclusion across companies.

Some of Amazon’s disabled employees, however, might say otherwise. A new report released on Wednesday by United for Respect, a worker advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., claims that Amazon has failed to provide adequate accommodations to disabled workers, including those injured on the job. “While we’re still reviewing this announcement from a union-created and funded organization, the fact is, we have comprehensive programs for employees who may need accommodations or restricted work either because of a disability or during recovery from an injury—whether it occurred on or off the job,” Amazon spokesperson Maureen Lynch Vogel said in a statement, also pointing to the company’s inclusion on the Disability Equality Index. “We’re committed to ensuring our employees have the assistance they need to perform their jobs through a robust interactive accommodation process.” (United for Respect denied that the organization is union-funded.) The report draws on accounts from employees across the country, from Kathleen Hildebrandt—a warehouse worker in Wisconsin who says her role was eliminated after Amazon failed to accommodate her disability—to Lanita Hammons, a fulfillment center associate in Arkansas who was denied reasonable accommodations for chronic back pain that she had disclosed prior to being hired. (Hildebrandt eventually filed a discrimination complaint with the EEOC.)

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“I felt like I was being targeted because I needed an accommodation,” Hammons said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “This confused me because I had been told when I first got hired that it wouldn’t be a problem.” Hammons was eventually given a prescription for a walker; when she was placed on short-term disability for a surgery, she was forced to extend her leave because Amazon hadn’t approved her accommodations. While Amazon’s worker safety issues have been well-documented, United for Respect seeks to shine a light on how the company responds when employees are injured or seeking accommodations that they are entitled to under the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Just last month, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont opened an investigation into the working conditions at Amazon warehouses, and in 2022, the state of New York brought a complaint against the company over claims of pregnancy discrimination and disability discrimination.) Some employees who have faced injuries on the job—like Denise Kohr, a fulfillment associate in Pennsylvania who spoke at the press conference—have been forced to go on medical leave when they have requested accommodations. The report points to not only the productivity metrics that Amazon has become famous for, but also a lack of clarity around the process for requesting accommodations. Even when accommodations are granted, according to the report, there’s a disconnect between the team that handles those requests and on-site managers or HR employees; workers also told United for Respect that they believed managers weren’t incentivized to honor accommodations in part because of the pressure to hit production quotas.

Expand to continue reading ↓