French’s Mustard Skittles: Would you eat them? We would, for National Mustard Day

Mustard is arguably one of the most important and versatile condiments. Just ask that TikTok girl who puts it on everything. (Seriously—everything.) Still, mustard’s tangy flavor is not generally a taste you’d want intermingling with your candy, but that’s exactly what’s happening with one of America’s most treasured chewy treats: Skittles.
In anticipation of the fifth National Mustard Day, which falls on August 5, Skittles has partnered with French’s Mustard to come up with an epic, or perhaps epically bad mustard-flavored Skittle.
“With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves. We are thrilled to collaborate with SKITTLES to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow® Mustard tang in a new and fun way to French’s and SKITTLES fans alike,” North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company Valda Coryat wrote in a statement.
So, how can you try them? Well, it’s not quite as simple as snagging a bag at the gas station while you’re filling up your tank. You won’t be able to go buy a bag of Skittles that includes that classic yellow hue (at least, not now). Instead, there are a couple of different ways to taste the new rainbow. You can enter the online sweepstakes for a chance to win a free fun-sized pack of Skittles. Or, you can head to one of the mustard mobile’s three pop-up events in New York City, Washington, D.C., or Atlanta.
While some may be thinking that this flavor borders on disgusting, maniacal, or just plain gross, the fact is, gross flavors can be a hit. Just look at pickle-flavored candy canes, or pretty much half of the Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors. And it’s not the first time French’s has mixed the business of condiments with treats. They once created ketchup popsicles dubbed “Frenchsicles.” They also previously created mustard-flavored ice cream, and mustard-flavored donuts.
Mustard Skittles aren’t even here yet, and they’re already creating quite a stir online. Consumers either can’t wait to try the tangy new treat, or they’re questioning everything they’ve ever known. But the truth is, even if the taste itself doesn’t get five stars, curiosity is still a powerful human emotion. And honestly? We’re betting the hot dog staple can hold its own as an offbeat, chewy treat.
