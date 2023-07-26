Who is Richard Dickson? Five things to know about the Mattel guru and incoming Gap CEO

Gap has named Mattel president and chief operating officer Richard Dickson as its new CEO, set to start next month on August 22.

Most recently, Dickson has been leading Mattel’s resurgence over the past decade, in particular Barbie’s ascension after years of declining sales to its current pop culture takeover status. Here are five things to know about the incoming Gap CEO. He’s no stranger to fashion While he’s obviously closely associated with Barbie and Mattel’s other toy brands, Dickson has spent a significant portion of his career in the fashion and retail business. From 2010 to 2014, he served as president and CEO of branded businesses at The Jones Group, overseeing all aspects of the global wholesale, retail, and e-commerce enterprises of the company’s portfolio of over 25 brands, including Nine West, Ralph by Ralph Lauren, and Polo Jeans Company.

He was already on Gap’s board The 55-year-old executive joined Gap’s board in November 2022. He also worked with the retailer on a merchandise collaboration around Mattel’s properties. The multi-brand collab started with a Barbie-inspired apparel line. He knows how to revive a legacy brand Gap chairman and interim CEO Bob Martin told The Wall Street Journal that the company had “lost the ability to know who our customers are. We need to be on trend, not two years behind.” This is a situation Dickson is very familiar with. Back in 2014, Barbie had been on a three-year sales slide. According to Mattel’s research, Barbie was outdated and didn’t reflect the image and diversity of modern girls. That’s when the company dug into the data to find out what was missing.

“People weren’t seeing [Barbie] in the same way that we did, as aspirational and inspirational,” Dickson told Fast Company last week. “The feedback that we got was that she wasn’t a reflection of cultural relevance. She didn’t look like the world that we live in. We were missing the mark. We took those insights and really reengineered everything.” He has a vision for cultural collaborations If his work with Barbie is any indication, look for Dickson to take some creative chances with Gap brands through collaborations and partnerships. One of the most significant aspects of Barbie’s blitz on culture and commerce is how the brand worked to find partners who were passionate about the brand first and foremost, and then let them do their thing. When discussing Barbie, Dickson told Fast Company that one of his most important lessons from the film experience has been to embrace discomfort and take calculated risks. “In order for us to create breakthrough products, whether it’s film, TV, or merchandising, we’ve got to stretch our own limitations,” he said.

He has a clear strategic playbook In order to achieve Barbie’s transformation over the past eight years, Dickson followed a clear strategic playbook that he told Fast Company Mattel is now applying to all of its brands. It’s also one that could help him in his new role leading Gap. It consists of four main elements, starting with brand purpose. Dickson defines it as, Why are we here? “What made us great to begin with?” said Dickson. “And how do we start to personify our purpose through meaningful touch points and execution?” The second element is “design-led innovation,” which Dickson said is about knowing the consumer better than anyone, and the creativity that comes from that—and then, exceeding expectations through the product that they ultimately create.

Third is cultural relevance, which may be the toughest one to adapt to Gap, but Dickson’s experience in content and collaborations will certainly help here. And the final element is executional excellence. “This is really an obvious one,” said Dickson. “You can have great ideas, but if you can’t execute, then it really doesn’t mean anything to anyone.”