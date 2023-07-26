UFO hearing livestream: How to watch the House investigation into alien vehicles

One of the more wild events going on today is a hearing by the House Subcommittee on National Security, in which witnesses are expected to give testimony under oath that the United States government is in possession of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) that are derived from intelligent alien origins—in other words: alien spacecraft.

The star whistleblower testimony will come from former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch, who went public earlier this year via an interview with The Debrief. Grusch claims that alien vehicles have been retrieved by the United States since the 1940s, and that the government is not only in possession of these vehicles but also some of the dead bodies of the beings who piloted the spacecraft.

In a press release announcing today’s hearings, one of the subcommittee’s members, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, said, “The status quo on the part of the U.S. government has been to leave the American public in the dark regarding information about UAPs, refuse to answer questions posed by whistleblowers, avoid the concerns Americans have about the possible threats UAPs pose to our national security and public safety, and default to extreme and unnecessary over-classification. If the last few months have taught me anything, it is that this is an issue that matters to Americans. It also impacts the transparency and accountability our government is supposed to grant to the people who it serves. I look forward to bringing this topic to light.”

The hearing, officially titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency,” is public. It takes place at 10:00 am ET, Wednesday, July 26. You can watch the live stream of the hearing on YouTube here. We’ve also embedded the live stream below.