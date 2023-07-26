Fanatics wants to mix content and commerce with a new live-shopping app

The new platform mixes creator content, sports, and media partnerships with live shopping—all in an app. Starting today, Fanatics Live is available in North America on Apple devices, with web and Android support coming later this year. The content will initially feature trading card “breaks,” limited-edition merchandise and collectibles drops, and on-location streams featuring high-profile athletes and entertainers.

Fanatics hired former Snap and Google executive Nick Bell in February to lead the new business division. At the time, Bell told Fast Company that he saw an opportunity to re-create old-school hobby-shop communities in an online environment.

“If you look at the global sports-trading-card market, it’s $44 billion, and expected to be nearing $100 billion by 2027,” said Bell. “And it’s not just the size of the market, but the core principle behind it, which is the intersection of passion and community. So this is going to be a place where people go not just to discover and be entertained, but also to buy new products while engaging with like-minded people.”