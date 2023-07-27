Generative AI and me; both/and not either/or

Too often, human conversations on using AI drift into a choice: technology or people. Or even more flawed, a choice between tech-savvy, next-generation employees versus senior executives, sometimes seen as curious but clueless.

Both are wrong. The best solution is both/and, not either/or. To some extent, AI is old news, having been in the workplace particularly for descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and diagnostic modeling using mathematical principles for machine learning. What is new? AI’s fast-emerging subset, generative AI, which works best with the knowledge and intuition only humans can provide. Generative AI can model complex scenarios, reduce inefficiencies, and streamline operations.

But AI and generative AI should never stand alone. This is a team sport. Benefits and challenges of generative AI Generative AI offers a wealth of potential benefits. It can create new and original data from existing information. Models are autoregressive (“predict the next word”) and can generate content in several output modalities, such as text, images, sounds, or videos. These models have immense memorization capabilities. Imagine a person reading 1 trillion words for 8 hours daily. It would take 22,000 years to read an equivalent number of words that generative AI could make sense of in seconds. But there is a catch: These models exist within a high-dimensional space, frequently referred to as “hallucinations,” that can traverse the vast expanse of their human knowledge, ingesting everything from the sublime to the ridiculous. These perceived mistakes are simply the mathematical artifacts of probabilities. Generative AI cannot differentiate between fact and fiction.

Successfully applying generative AI’s benefits requires a person, for an iterative process that embraces the collaboration between AI and human intelligence. This allows each to excel in their areas of strength. The human-centric method avoids pitfalls associated with misinformation, and understands the nuances and limitations inherent in AI mechanisms to verify the generated output. This ensures the accuracy and legitimacy of the information produced. This is generative AI This article you are reading is an example of this human-centric process. It began with a best practice: a human-authored, context-rich prompt engineered to extract the best results. The effectiveness and aptness of AI response heavily depend on a well-crafted prompt from an experienced team adept at providing and balancing clarity, detail, and directness for maximum efficacy.

My APCO colleague and AI expert, David Sánchez Carmona, collaborated with me to create a prompt that was slightly more than 400 words. It included ethical and legal guidelines, requesting a draft article about the intersection of humans and AI, limited to 600 to 900 words. In no time at all, our generative AI had penned a draft of more than a thousand words—mightier than swordplay, if you will. With a bit of refining, as any good editor should, the document was fine-tuned and ready to present. I then spent an hour editing this, applying my background of more than 35 years in business communications, my decade-plus as a senior counselor at APCO Worldwide, my work as a Batten Fellow at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, and applying insights from being a coauthor of Columbia Business School Publishing’s RESET: Business and Society in the New Social Landscape.

AI is an extraordinary tool, one that is rapidly reshaping the communications landscape. But the most exciting potential lies in its power to partner with, rather than replace, the influence of humans in the communications process. Iterations in AI are taking us on a future-shaping journey, where data become knowledge, and knowledge becomes decision-making power. But the human element will always remain intimately woven into this journey, guiding it, giving it context and ethical grounding. Together, we are the dawn of a new era in communications—one informed by technology but grounded in human insight, empathy, and responsibility. “Those who fail to recognize the power of AI are no longer laughing; instead, they will soon realize what they have missed out on,” advises my colleague, who is APCO Worldwide’s director, machine learning and artificial intelligence strategist. “Those who keep up with the latest technology and how to apply it responsibly will have an edge over those who are lagging behind.”

By Barie Carmichael is a senior counselor at APCO Worldwide, and David Sánchez Carmona.