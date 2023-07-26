Ethical Tech Project unveils strategic, technical frameworks for privacy

It’s widely agreed that digital services should respect people’s preferences about how their data is used, and a number of laws around the world, like the E.U.’s General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, generally confer such rights.

But the details of actually implementing data protections aren’t always simple, and even well-intentioned developers and corporate leaders can find themselves bogged down by a morass of legal, technical, and business considerations. A recently created group, called The Ethical Tech Project, aims to help. On Wednesday, the Project launched a pair of initiatives designed to give companies both a strategic and technical model for ethical (and practical) data use. The Project, which calls itself a “think-and-do tank,” emphasizes that privacy and ethical data management can’t be solely considered as a legal, political, or technical issue. Instead, Tom Chavez, the group’s chair, as well as co-founder and general partner at venture studio Superset, says people from different disciplines need to work together to actually make change.

“Our frustration was that there’s a lot of punditry, a lot of paneling on this topic,” he says, without a lot being done. The group’s strategic document, called the “Commitment to the Ethical Use of Data,” outlines both ethical principles—including privacy, agency, and transparency—and steps for leaders to take to cultivate ethical data use in their organizations. It’s joined by “The Privacy Stack,” a detailed technical document hosted on GitHub that’s meant to serve as a “reference architecture” for designing and coding around ethical data use, including sections on tracking user consent and relevant legal jurisdictions, organizing a digital catalog to track stored data, and working with external vendors that process sensitive customer information. “When we went out and previewed just the Reference Architecture, what we heard from technologists was that this wasn’t a priority from the business side. So, what we did there is come up with ‘The Commitment to the Ethical Use of Data’ to attack this issue,” wrote Yacov Salomon, chief architect of “The Privacy Stack,” in an email to Fast Company. “Ideally, adoption happens concurrently: The business side aligns with the Commitment, and the tech side follows with the implementation of the Reference Architecture.”

Whether the project will make significant headway may not be immediately known, as companies evaluate the frameworks and their own business plans and views of privacy. Retrofitting existing projects to emphasize privacy and security can be notoriously challenging, and historically many startups have moved quickly to get products to market rather than emphasizing data protections from the start. But Salomon emphasizes that the project isn’t trying to insist companies throw out their existing technological stack overnight or handcuff innovation. Instead, organizations can use the frameworks to roll out privacy-compliant frameworks over time. The group emphasizes that its goal is to help the tech industry navigate regulatory and reputational risks related to privacy without harming their ability to compete in the market, and the Reference Architecture pays specific attention to particular needs of companies, from web analytics to training AI models. Chavez has in recent years made a name for himself as an advocate for ethics in tech and as a backer of companies with similar values; at least one of Superset’s portfolio companies is also on a list of “enablement partners” for The Ethical Tech Project frameworks. But he says the group intends to work with organizations from across the industry: The Project’s advisory board includes experts from Yahoo, Uber, DoorDash, the BBC Global News, Harvard University and the University of San Diego, and the group intends to work broadly with experts from the academic, legal, and technical worlds.

“We can’t just have that nucleus of companies involved and engaged—we want to draw a much larger circle,” says Chavez.