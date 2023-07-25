Spotify Q2 2023 earnings: Gen Z helps music streamer’s total active users to soar to 551 million

Spotify has released earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, which in a press release the company called “very strong,” based on beating guidance and user and subscriber growth. The big story was the growth of Spotify’s monthly active users (MAUs), which soared 27% year-over-year to 551 million (up from 515 million last quarter). Spotify credited “strong growth amongst Gen Z listeners” as one of the main reasons for this growth.

Other highlights from Spotify’s Q2 2023 include:

Premium subscribers (those who pay for a monthly subscription) were up 17% year-over-year to 220 million—a rise of 10 million over the last quarter.

Total revenue grew 11% to €3.2 billion (about $3.53 billion USD).

The company still had an operating loss of €112 million (about $123.7 million) for the quarter, but that loss was lower than the expected loss of €127.4 million (about $140.7 million).

Spotify’s outlook for Q3 2023 sees the company forecasting MAU growth of 21 million to 572 million users, and an addition of 4 million premium subscribers, totaling 224 million. What will be interesting to see is how Spotify’s just-announced price increases will impact its subscriber numbers and revenue.

Yesterday, the company announced it was rising the prices of all of its premium subscription plans. The price for a single premium subscription will now cost $10.99 per month, while the family plan increases to $16.99 per month.