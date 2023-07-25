History offers some clues for navigating the skills gap in the AI era

There was a time when job descriptions and the skills required were straightforward and consistent. A blacksmith needed to know how to work with different types of metals, a bank teller needed customer service skills, and a lawyer needed a deep understanding of the law. But jobs and their required skills are no longer static entities. They are now fluid, with skills and competencies that change in desirability and demand according to the pace of technological advancement. This is especially prevalent in the realm of knowledge work . Now, nearly all professionals must navigate a constantly shifting terrain. The driver of this transformation? Technology.

To fully appreciate this seismic shift, let’s travel back in time to the eras of bronze and iron, periods defined by humanity’s ability to manipulate natural materials. At that time, people in professions like wheelwright, blacksmith, or mason acquired specialized skills over years, even decades, of hands-on experience. Fast-forward to the Industrial Revolution, where we saw new jobs created for factory workers, and machines starting to do the work that was previously done by skilled human hands. Innovations such as the steam engine and the power loom initiated profound shifts in required skill sets and job categories. Jobs lost to the efficiency and speed of machinery were replaced by opportunities in assembly line production and industrial management. A thorough examination of job categories across decades reveals a fascinating trend: the rate of job creation in knowledge work progressively accelerates in lockstep with significant technological and industrial milestones.

For example, let’s consider the introductions of the printing press (1440), the telephone (1876), and the computer (1936). Each of these inventions dramatically reshaped the world and subsequently, the job landscape. With each technological advancement, a surge of new roles burgeoned: editors, librarians, and typesetters with the printing press; switchboard operators, customer service representatives, and telemarketers with the telephone; and system analysts, database administrators, software engineers, and more with the personal computer.

Number of jobs requiring at least a Bachelor’s Degree or specialized training, 4,000 BC to present. Data are overlaid with a timeline of major technological innovations. (Chart: CodeSignal)

This explosion of new roles, particularly within the last half-century, results from a technological leap: the advent of the digital era and the internet.