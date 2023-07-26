Bumble launches a new BFF app for finding friends

The new platform is built out much like the original Bumble app. Users set up profiles where they include personal information like pictures, hobbies, and what type of friends they’d like to meet. Users can then swipe through other profiles and indicate interest or not.

“With feelings of loneliness and isolation at an all-time high, now more than ever is a time to prioritize self-love and friendships for our well being,” Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said in a statement. “Having a dedicated Bumble For Friends app that’s separate from the dating experience makes friendship-finding easier for people looking to make meaningful platonic connections in their area.”

[Photo: Bumble]

Having a stand-alone app could attract users to the platform who didn’t want to download the dating app in the first place to make friends. Bumble, which also has a business connections option in the dating app, first launched the friendship-making feature in 2016. A spokesperson said that up to 15% of monthly active members use BFF mode. Consumers will often turn to the app when moving to a new city or going through life changes that call for connection.