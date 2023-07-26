Bumble launches a new BFF app for finding friends

Bumble on Wednesday launched a new platonic friendship making app called Bumble For Friends, building off of the core dating app’s “BFF Mode.”
The new platform is built out much like the original Bumble app. Users set up profiles where they include personal information like pictures, hobbies, and what type of friends they’d like to meet. Users can then swipe through other profiles and indicate interest or not.
“With feelings of loneliness and isolation at an all-time high, now more than ever is a time to prioritize self-love and friendships for our well being,” Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said in a statement. “Having a dedicated Bumble For Friends app that’s separate from the dating experience makes friendship-finding easier for people looking to make meaningful platonic connections in their area.”
Having a stand-alone app could attract users to the platform who didn’t want to download the dating app in the first place to make friends. Bumble, which also has a business connections option in the dating app, first launched the friendship-making feature in 2016. A spokesperson said that up to 15% of monthly active members use BFF mode. Consumers will often turn to the app when moving to a new city or going through life changes that call for connection.
Bumble For Friends includes a feature that is meant to make group chats and meetups easier. Members can select a suggested activity like meeting for coffee or a game night from a provided list or create their own activity. They’ll then be able to invite at least two other matches they’d want to spend time with and whoever accepts the invite can join the group chat and start planning details.
The app is available on the App Store and in Google Play in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom for free, with plans to expand to more regions. Users can also pay to upgrade to a premium account, which a spokesperson said “gives you a range of features that’ll help you find more meaningful connections.”
Users currently using BFF mode in the Bumble app can log into the new app as an existing member. But once that profile is moved over into the Bumble For Friends app, the BFF functionality is no longer available in the dating-focused app. Still, Bumble said it doesn’t have plans to sunset the BFF app entirely.