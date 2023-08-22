This clever machine eliminates ‘forever chemicals’ with air bubbles

PFAS are a scourge of the world. These molecules show up in products that make our lives easier—things like nonstick cookware, waterproof jackets, and even some types of food packaging. But while these “ forever chemicals ” stop your eggs from sticking to a pan, the invisible particles stick to the environment , poisoning everything, including our bodies.

Bio-ingenuity company Allonnia is aiming to banish the synthetic compounds in our drinking water through an ingenious system called Surface Active Foam Fractionation (SAFF), which separates and concentrates PFAS from contaminated water using only air bubbles. The technology is the Small Business category winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award.

The U.S. Geological Survey found that PFAS contamination is an endemic problem in tap water across the country. That means each glass of tap water comes with some of these “forever chemicals,” the buildup of which in humans could lead to cancer, increased cholesterol levels, and even decreased vaccine response in children.

[Photo: Allonnia]

Allonnia’s machine solves for this by blowing air bubbles into the water in the same way you can blow bubbles in a glass of water using a straw. The bubbles rise to the top, binding to the PFAS along the way and dragging the noxious particles to the surface where they appear as a concentrated foam. Then the foam can easily be skimmed off the surface, leaving the water significantly cleaner.