This clever machine eliminates ‘forever chemicals’ with air bubbles

PFAS are a scourge of the world. These molecules show up in products that make our lives easier—things like nonstick cookware, waterproof jackets, and even some types of food packaging. But while these “forever chemicals” stop your eggs from sticking to a pan, the invisible particles stick to the environment, poisoning everything, including our bodies.
Bio-ingenuity company Allonnia is aiming to banish the synthetic compounds in our drinking water through an ingenious system called Surface Active Foam Fractionation (SAFF), which separates and concentrates PFAS from contaminated water using only air bubbles. The technology is the Small Business category winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award.
The U.S. Geological Survey found that PFAS contamination is an endemic problem in tap water across the country. That means each glass of tap water comes with some of these “forever chemicals,” the buildup of which in humans could lead to cancer, increased cholesterol levels, and even decreased vaccine response in children.
Allonnia’s machine solves for this by blowing air bubbles into the water in the same way you can blow bubbles in a glass of water using a straw. The bubbles rise to the top, binding to the PFAS along the way and dragging the noxious particles to the surface where they appear as a concentrated foam. Then the foam can easily be skimmed off the surface, leaving the water significantly cleaner.
Chuck Price, Allonnia’s chief commercial officer, says once the PFAS are collected in this foam, they’re sent to a special facility where they’re broken down and rendered harmless. “The PFAS [are] now contained in a more manageable, low-volume, high-concentration form,” he says.
The SAFF method can be used at most water sources; to date the system has already been deployed in more than five states, treating more than 12 million gallons of contaminated water. Each machine can clean approximately 100 gallons of water per minute (that’s about the amount of water found in a small swimming pool). They can also be used in parallel to handle larger bodies of water.
Price says the U.S. drinks around 40 billion gallons of water each day, and nearly half of that amount is affected by some degree of PFAS contamination. Additionally, PFAS have found their way into groundwater at thousands of remediation sites and waste landfills across the world. It’s a big problem to solve, and Price believes it starts with deploying the SAFF method worldwide. All it takes is air and electricity, and cleaner water is a reality.
