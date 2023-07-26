For the first time since its founding in 2007, Glassdoor has undergone a major rebrand. The job and recruiting site is shifting away from the notion that it is solely a platform for individuals actively looking for a new position, and now offers users a hub for communication in the workplace.

Glassdoor partnered with design studio Koto to spearhead the project, which includes a wholesale visual rebrand that launched alongside a new Glassdoor app and mobile experience. Glassdoor’s new tagline: “Your work people are here,” hints at its ambitions to be more than a one-and-done job search and salary resource—it positions it to compete with the LinkedIns of the world as a place where workers convene online. [Image: Koto] The new brand centers on an updated logo, which now swings open like a door, with quotation marks to symbolize honesty and receptiveness, and is bolstered by an expanded, more vibrant color palette and playful illustrations. [Image: Koto] Glassdoor’s look is entirely new, but the company remains grounded in the idea that transparency is crucial to workplace conversations. “The whole idea for Glassdoor was built on an employee finding someone’s salary on a fax copier machine and wanting to spread that and share that with the world,” says Deanna German, creative director at Koto.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: Koto] With a softened form and rounded edges, the “G,” which is now uppercase instead of lowercase, invokes a warm and conversational tone. The logo is also designed to mimic door shape proportions. These choices were small but deliberate, German said, with the ultimate goal of moving from a corporate to a community-oriented feel. Along with a new logo and color palette, Glassdoor worked with artist Josep Puy to generate illustrations that added color and life to the site, while also reflecting community, conversation, and diversity. [Image: Koto] To increase engagement, German said that Koto and Glassdoor also wanted to “celebrate” data available to users. When scanning a post or a page, statistics are designed to jump out at a reader. Users can also create, comment on, or react to other’s updates, questions, or polls with moving icons reminiscent of those on LinkedIn.

[Image: Koto] One thing that did remain the same is the logo’s trademark Glassdoor green that has long been associated with the site. German said that while Koto had initially pushed to use a new color for a new brand identity, ultimately the team didn’t want the brand to become unrecognizable. [Image: Koto] From a user experience perspective, Glassdoor has taken on features similar to competing social media networks. The ability to post questions, join groups, and communicate with others in real time—all of which can be done at adjustable levels of anonymity—were crucial to ensuring that Glassdoor felt like a place for conversations, according to Tim Murray, senior creative director at Glassdoor. [Image: Koto] “We really felt that we needed to give more information for people who have questions in the moment about their careers and their life, that only other people like them could answer,” he said. “People can get answers to those sorts of questions that you’d be really hesitant to ask, even around the watercooler . . . there’s no posturing going on.”

[Image: Koto] Discussion is now integrated into the product itself. “In the past, Glassdoor was a bit like a ferry. We took you from one side of the river to the other,” Murray said. “Now we’re much more like a cruise. And on a cruise, you know, you’re welcomed aboard. You’re in [a] community with other people . . . We needed a brand that was suitable for that longer term relationship.”