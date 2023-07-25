Why is mental healthcare so hard to get? New report shows significant barriers for patients

We’re in the midst of a mental health crisis, but the road out is murky. NORC, a research institute at the University of Chicago, surveyed 2,794 patients about their access to mental healthcare versus physical healthcare. The researchers found that overall getting mental healthcare was much more difficult than getting care for physical health problems. Here are the key findings:
- Patients want care but aren’t getting it, particularly children and teens: 57% of patients who wanted mental health or substance use care couldn’t receive any. However, only 32% of patients said they had trouble receiving physical care. This gap was even higher for children and teenagers: 69% were not able to get mental health or substance abuse care, while only 17% were not able to get physical healthcare.
- Getting an appointment is like pulling teeth: 40% of patients seeking in-network mental healthcare had to contact four or more providers before getting an appointment. Meanwhile, 10% of patients looking for in-network mental health had to contact 10 or more providers to get an appointment. By comparison, only 14% of people seeking physical healthcare needed to contact four or more providers, and only 1% needed to contact ten or more providers.
- Insurance plans don’t provide enough coverage: 80% of patients with employer-sponsored health plans said they needed to use an out-of-network provider for mental healthcare or substance abuse care, compared to only 6% of patients looking for physical healthcare. Over half (52%) of patients seeking mental health or substance abuse care said insurance denied coverage three or more times, compared to one third of patients looking for physical care. Meanwhile, 65% of patients who needed mental healthcare and were denied coverage said it was because their insurance felt that mental healthcare was not medically necessary or simply did not cover mental health services.
“This overwhelming evidence of significant lack of access to specialty mental health and substance use care, which has existed for decades . . . makes it clear that lack of access to effective mental health and substance use care is a staggering public health challenge,” the reports authors wrote.
