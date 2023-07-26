3 ways to balance employee downtime—and productivity—during the summer slowdown

There are few things I love more than a morning swim. It’s not summer until I wade into the ocean by our office in Izmir, Turkey, and knock out a few laps. Everyone has their summer rituals—and I honestly want our team to enjoy the best of this fleeting season. I know many other leaders want the same as I do. The issue is that as leaders, we also need to manage expectations. So the question is: How can your organization stay productive while also ensuring employees can enjoy some well-deserved downtime?

A 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center found that nearly half of U.S. workers who are entitled to paid time off say they don’t use it all. While some report that they don’t need the extra time, 49% worry about falling behind in their jobs, and 43% feel bad about coworkers having to take on added responsibilities while they’re away. Research such as this suggests that many leaders are not creating the necessary conditions for workers to take the time off that they are both entitled to and that can help improve their mental health and overall professional productivity.

At my company, we encourage employees to take regular vacations. We also discourage them from working on weekends or outside of their regular work hours. We want everyone to feel rested and refreshed when they log in for the day. Too many hours on the job can also be dangerous to your health and well-being.

At the same time, business doesn’t stop when the sun comes out. Here are three tips to help your company make the most of summer while still moving steadily toward your goals.