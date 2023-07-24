Twitter’s rebrand to X is destined to fail, critics say

“It’s brand suicide,” says Jenn Takahashi, the founder of public relations firm Takahashi PR, who has been documenting Twitter’s slow decline under Musk under the Best of Dying Twitter profile . “It will probably be the dumbest thing he’s done since taking over, and considering everything he’s done over the past few months, that’s saying a lot.”

Unfortunately for Musk (and Yaccarino), prior precedent would suggest it’s not going to be that easy to get the rest of the world to go along with a rebrand.

One of the more baffling brand exercises in recent memory came on Monday, when Musk renamed and restyled the company he bought last year for $44 billion. Though the domain X.com directs users to Twitter’s homepage and many users are still seeing the traditional bird branding in the app, but the goal is clear: Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said over the weekend that X will be “centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking,” and will be powered by AI.

Twitter has managed to drill its way into the collective consciousness over the last 17 years, and has its own unique vernacular for the actions users take on the site. That vernacular—and that brand—has stuck. You only need to look at the contortions Twitter competitor Bluesky made to try and get people not to call posts on their platform “skeets,” or the fact that Threads parent company Meta had a set of social media-friendly images outlining their wishes that posts on Threads be called posts as soon as they launched.

The move “makes no sense,” tweeted True Ventures partner emeritus Om Malik. “I mean, what is the name ‘Twitter’ then. And why should you ‘tweet?’” By rebranding Twitter as X, Musk breaks the connection between the name of the platform and what people do on it. It seems unlikely that people will refer to sharing Xs or re-Xing any time soon. (Contacted to comment for this story, Twitter’s press office email autoresponded to say “We’ll get back to you soon.”)

Yet Musk still seems keen on foisting X branding on everything. The grand ambition stems from his first company, payments firm X.com, which brought him his initial fortune, and lingers on via the Twitter rebrand and the launch of his new AI company xAI. Musk fans will point to the fact that the media—as evidenced by this very story—now refers to Zuckerberg’s company as Meta (rather than Facebook) as evidence that Twitter’s rebrand to X could work. However, that overlooks the fact that journalists are, by nature of their jobs, required to call companies (and people, for that matter) by their latest, official names. It also overlooks the fact that the majority of the public still calls Zuckerberg’s company Facebook. Likewise, Google’s 2015 rebranding of its parent company to Alphabet is one that both journalists and the general public have by now essentially ignored.