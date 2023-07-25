Decoding the picket line fashion of A-list actors

Two weeks into the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors have nailed their outfits. And the look is decidedly: stars, they’re just like us!

Lupita Nyong’o [Photo: Gotham/GC Images (Nyong’o)]

Lupita Nyong’o, of Black Panther fame, has ditched her fabulous red carpet looks for practical moisture-wicking shorts and sneakers. Jeremy Allen White, star of the highly acclaimed show The Bear, wore slouchy blue jeans with a tank top that accentuated his perfectly sculpted biceps. And then there was Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, who showed up with a scruffy beard, wearing his newborn baby boy on a sling.

Daniel Radcliffe [Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images]

The SAG-AFTRA strike presents an interesting quandary for A-list stars. The guild represents 160,000 performers, the majority of whom make around $60,000 a year and are currently fighting for higher wages and better residual pay. The presence of well-known actors on the picket lines puts a spotlight on their cause. But the world also knows that these celebrities aren’t struggling: Top actors make millions of dollars from a single film or season of a show.

Jeremy Allen White [Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images]

For many A-listers, the solution has been to shed the glamorous, fashionable clothing they’re used to wearing in public, and instead go for looks that telegraph that they stand with normal working folk. These are, after all, professional actors who are used to wearing costumes to get into a role. And in their minds, this means wearing baseball caps, (see Radcliffe’s Toronto Maple Leafs hat and White’s Yankees hat), basic athleisure, and backpacks. And we’re not talking leather Louis Vuitton versions—these are straight-up polyester backpacks you’d send your kid to school with. Dermot Mulroney, star of My Best Friend’s Wedding, wore a nice burgundy bag to picket in Hollywood; Joey King, star of The Kissing Booth, wore a Fjallraven backpack popular with tweens.