Elon Musk’s new ‘X’ rebrand looks like a ripoff from an iconic 1984 logo

At last, we have an answer to the mystery: now we know why Elon Musk has been joyfully torpedoing Twitter’s brand at every turn. The blue bird has been exterminated and replaced with an X, as CEO Linda Yaccarino enthusiastically announced today in a tweet. And the X in question looks like a barely disguised ripoff of the classic X Windows System logo from 1984.

The X Windows System logo (left) and the Twitter “X” logo (right) [Images: Microsoft, Twitter/X] The similarity to the classic X Windows logo is striking—the primary difference being that the thicker diagonal on Twitter’s X is hollowed out, and Window’s version has a slight break between the axes. It’s a dubious start for a half-baked rebrand that seems destined to fail. A bigger strategy The change, however, is not just purely graphical; it’s a strategic move that reflects the company’s shift in direction under Musk’s command. Musk’s approach to the Twitter brand has been as delicate as performing brain surgery with a sledgehammer. His disregard for the famous blue bird, including replacing it with dogecoin’s Shiba Inu and renaming its headquarters “Titter,” has been a clear exercise in defilement, months in the making. The new X logo is the result of an equally unconventional process. Over the weekend, Musk tweeted, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.” Sure enough, a contender emerged from a Musk follower named Sawyer Merritt who posted a design created by him and another Musk follower for their discontinued podcast.

Must kept his promise, and soon the chosen X logo began appearing in the upper corner of Twitter’s web interface, where the blue bird once lived. Musk says that the new logo is an interim design, and it will be updated and refined in time. Going with minimalist art deco on the upper right.



Probably changes later, certainly will be refined. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023 Musk’s impulsive branding revamp is messy, but that might be part of his master plan. It’s clear now that Musk’s intention when buying Twitter was not to fix it—he wanted to create something bigger, and this is another step towards that vision. Back in May, Kirsty Minns, executive creative director at Mother Design, told me in an interview that Musk’s actions come straight from his “break it until you make it” playbook seen in the early days of both Tesla and SpaceX. However, Minns was at a loss as to why he was doing this with Twitter, given it’s a globally recognized brand with an established set of values. Twitter has sported the same blue bird since 2012, when Jack Dorsey commissioned a redesign of Twitter’s logo. Todd Waterbury, Angy Che, and Martin Grasser of the agency West came up with the now iconic blue bird, after drawing thousands of iterations. They designed it to be “simple, balanced, and legible at very small sizes.”

The logo was designed to be simple, balanced, and legible at very small sizes, almost like a lowercase "e", a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pogZnorRko — martin grasser (@martingrasser) July 24, 2023 After the news broke today, branding expert Pau Dueñas expressed doubts regarding the legality of the new logo: “I doubt the X brand is available and could be registered. I don’t know how he can pull this off,” he says. Dueñas believes Musk’s previous violations of Twitter’s brand integrity were part of a plan: “His vision transcends the original Twitter environment, and it would seem that he bought the network as a platform on which to raise another, broader and more ambitious project, be it a WeChat [the Chinese platform for chat and commerce],” Dueñas says. Musk seems to be operating on the assumption that Twitter’s users are captive, oblivious, and immune to his whims and changes. “It remains to be seen if his users will wait to see the new concept up and ‘delivering,’” Dueñas says. “That is the big challenge—to keep the users.” The last bullet Musk has spoken about his vision for Twitter in the past, confirming that he wanted to transform it into a platform that does it all. On April 18, Twitter Inc. changed to X Corp, reportedly part of a plan to turn it into an “everything app” made in the image of the one-billion-user WeChat.

Unlike WeChat though, the rollout of the X branding has not signaled the arrival of a new dominating force in social media. Is this half-baked execution intentional? A little bit of branding anarchy to show that Musk doesn’t play by the rules? Perhaps. But it’s also not the best time for Musk to test an uncertain strategy. The competition is getting fierce, with Meta’s recent launch of Threads. Though the platform has many UX problems, it can still hurt and even destroy Twitter if Meta keeps evolving the platform. Still, with the new X platform, Musk seems to have one last trick to try, even if it’s a poorly branded xerox of a 1984 logo. He only needs to add changes faster than Zuckerberg and hope X’s users and advertising partners accept his vision of Twitter’s future.