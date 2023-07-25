The 2024 Paris Olympic torch looks like a giant, glamorous vape pen

While the Olympic torch relay has existed since the start of the ancient Olympic Games around 776 BC, its modern iteration began (perhaps ironically, for an event dedicated to world peace) with the 1936 Games in Berlin. Since then, host cities have used their torches to tell a story about their Games and themselves.

Berlin’s torch was superimposed with a German eagle, a disturbingly nationalist sentiment; the 2000 Sydney torch was inspired by the curving Sydney Opera House; the 2004 Athens torch took its cues from an olive tree leaf, a traditional sign of peace; and the multibarreled 2020 torch for Japan embraced rebirth, incorporating aluminum from housing units employed after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Embracing this symbolic tradition is the sleek, champagne-colored steel torch for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, created by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who is known for his refined yet whimsical creations. Lehanneur connects the torch’s shape (Is it a reverse hourglass? An oversize vape pen? Two water bottles facing away from each other?) with the core themes, values, and goals of the event. [Photo: Paris 2024] The first is equality—the Paris Games will be the first ever to feature an equal number of male and female participants—which is emphasized by the piece’s perfect symmetry, in which top and bottom are mirror images. The second is Paris itself, whose Seine river is demonstrated in the torch by a dappled mirrored lower half that looks a lot like water. And the third is peace, which plays out in the torch’s soft curves.

“Form is substance which rises to the surface,” Lehanneur noted, quoting Victor Hugo, one of France’s most famous wordsmiths. “The first goal is to know what you want to express.” Less visible in the torch’s form is its embrace of the Games’s theme of sustainability. The city, which is using 95% existing or temporary venues, is hoping to halve the Games’s typical carbon footprint and offset the rest. Torches employed along the route will be made of recycled steel; they will be less plentiful (about 2,000 versus the roughly 12,000 made for past Olympic Games, and some will be reused—an Olympic first); and their simple design will require fewer components, allowing for easy assembly and eventual disassembly. On their way to lighting the Olympic cauldron, the 70-centimeters-high torches will be carried by thousands of runners across the world. To help create what Lehanneur calls a “flag flame” effect (unfurling behind the runner at just the right size), and to allow better visibility, a small groove will be notched into the side of its upper half. The Paris 2024 logo will be notched into the center, in gold. And it will weigh just over 3 pounds, making it a relatively easy haul.

Lehanneur, who has long married practicality with beauty and playfulness, has designed wooden street lighting for Paris’s COP 21 climate conference, a panoramic concept car for Renault, and bulbous pink acrylic fixtures for the Louvre’s Café Mollien. He is particularly well known in France, and in the design world, but the Olympics could make him a household name across the globe, not unlike what the 2012 London Games did for Thomas Heatherwick, who designed the Olympic cauldron. “I’m honestly not a fan of competitions,” noted Lehanneur, referring to the call for tenders to design the torch. “But in this case it would have been impossible to say no.”