Björk’s Squarespace template reveals the communal side of creativity

Since Squarespace launched two decades ago, it has made it easy for creatives to build websites that support their brands and businesses. Over the years, it has partnered with artists like Zendaya and Keanu Reeves on advertising campaigns. But last year, it launched a project called Squarespace Icons that brought top artists directly into the company’s product. The project is the Enduring Impact winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards .

[Image: Squarespace]

The ask: Artists would build a website for one of their creative projects, document the process, then turn the final site into a template that any customer could use as a starting point for their own website. The first “icon” they chose was Björk. When she agreed to partner with Squarespace to create a website for her new album, Fossora, she invited the team to her house in Reykjavik, Iceland, to collaborate. “Her artistry is instantly recognizable, unique, and totally uncompromising,” says Ben Hughes, Squarespace’s VP of creative, who spearheaded this project. “We knew we had found the perfect way to launch the program.”

[Image: Squarespace]

Björk’s website reflects the complexity and otherworldliness of the album. It features densely overlapping images of mushrooms and eggs, and a flowing page structure inspired by fungal networks. There are few straight lines on the page, giving the site an organic, maximalist quality. Customers who like the way it looks can use it as a template to design their own website. “We knew Björk’s fans would love it, but we were surprised at how broad the appeal of the template proved to be,” says Hughes. “Just a few weeks after launch, it became one of the most popular options in our template store.”

Given how successful the project has been, Hughes and his team will continue working with other artists on websites designed to push the boundaries of what we expect from the internet. “Icons is a way to build even more inspiration into our products,” he says.