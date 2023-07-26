The making of ‘Acquired,’ the No. 1 tech podcast sensation

David Rosenthal issues this dictum with a cheerful, if resigned, smile after he and his cohost and business partner Ben Gilbert have decided to restart recording the latest episode of their hit podcast, Acquired. They’ve just lost an hour in what already would be a marathon taping day. The topic of their monthly deep dive into a company’s history and business model—Nike—is a sprawling, six-decade epic, one that perfectly fits Acquired‘s mission to tell listeners the real story behind a company and not the one they think they know because of the Dunks currently on their feet.

The buzz around the recent Ben Affleck-Matt Damon movie Air inspired Rosenthal’s idea to start the story in 1984, grabbing the listener with the far more revelatory truth about Nike’s signing of Michael Jordan than what’s fictionalized in the film. But figuring out how to capture the import of that event without the context of the two decades that came before it is harder than they initially realized. After stopping and starting so many times that it’d break your ankles if it were happening on a basketball court, they pause and start to question whether maybe they’d be better off if they started the story at the beginning. “It adds way more gravitas to the Jordan story,” Gilbert says, arguing for a linear progression through Nike’s history, “because you’re like, ‘Whoa, all of that stuff that they accomplished and they were still basically gonna fail and then they needed to start an entirely new business.’”

A wave of relief washes over them as they decide to break briefly and begin again.