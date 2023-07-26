The making of ‘Acquired,’ the No. 1 tech podcast sensation

“Losers make excuses. Winners make adjustments.”
David Rosenthal issues this dictum with a cheerful, if resigned, smile after he and his cohost and business partner Ben Gilbert have decided to restart recording the latest episode of their hit podcast, Acquired. They’ve just lost an hour in what already would be a marathon taping day. The topic of their monthly deep dive into a company’s history and business model—Nike—is a sprawling, six-decade epic, one that perfectly fits Acquired‘s mission to tell listeners the real story behind a company and not the one they think they know because of the Dunks currently on their feet.
The buzz around the recent Ben Affleck-Matt Damon movie Air inspired Rosenthal’s idea to start the story in 1984, grabbing the listener with the far more revelatory truth about Nike’s signing of Michael Jordan than what’s fictionalized in the film. But figuring out how to capture the import of that event without the context of the two decades that came before it is harder than they initially realized. After stopping and starting so many times that it’d break your ankles if it were happening on a basketball court, they pause and start to question whether maybe they’d be better off if they started the story at the beginning. “It adds way more gravitas to the Jordan story,” Gilbert says, arguing for a linear progression through Nike’s history, “because you’re like, ‘Whoa, all of that stuff that they accomplished and they were still basically gonna fail and then they needed to start an entirely new business.’”
A wave of relief washes over them as they decide to break briefly and begin again.
Two weeks later, Gilbert and Rosenthal released a polished gem of a Nike episode. It crackles with the interplay of two best friends nerding out on the wild, tumultuous events of the apparel giant’s past and what its future looks like. The rocky start that Tuesday morning in July would be almost unbelievable to any of the hundreds of thousands of people who will listen to the episode’s four-hour running time. “You may think you know Nike from the movie Air or [Nike founder Phil Knight’s memoir] Shoe Dog,” Gilbert says in setting up the latest episode. “But what hasn’t been told is how those old stories tie to the gigantic shift in strategy that Nike is really in the middle of right now.”
A road not taken. An inauspicious start that might have led to a company shutting down before it found its way. A strategic reset that proved to be the right bet. They’re the kind of stories that get explored on Acquired—and they’re also the Acquired story.
Gilbert and Rosenthal are two millennial investors who met almost a decade ago and started a podcast in 2015 as a way to cement their friendship. Gilbert, who is a managing director of the early-stage venture fund of Pioneer Square Labs, acknowledges today that if Acquired had been a startup, it would have been shuttered after two years because of its slow growth.