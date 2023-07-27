‘Barbie’s costume designer breaks down the basics of Barbiecore

If the world seems pinker than usual, you’re not imagining it. Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated film, has sparked a trend known as Barbiecore. To the untrained eye, it seems like an explosion of magenta and a celebration of unabashedly feminine style. Jacqueline Durran [Photo: ThredUp]

“But it’s actually more nuanced than that,” says Jacqueline Durran, the movie’s costume designer. “It’s not just about pink. It has to do with proportions, prints, as well as color.” And she should know. In many ways, Durran is single-handedly responsible for defining Barbie’s aesthetic sensibilities in our current moment. Durran is no stranger to crafting elaborate costumes that immerse viewers in the world of a movie. She designed costume for the live action Pride and Prejudice, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. But she says this is the first time her costumes have had such a profound influence on fashion trends. “I’m absolutely amazed that it has grown to this scale,” she says. [Photos: ThredUp] Indeed, it sometimes gives her pause that so many people are rushing out to buy new Barbie-inspired outfits, which is contributing to the rampant consumerism that Barbie is often critiqued for. That’s partly why she has partnered with the online thrift store ThredUp to curate looks in the platform’s newly launched Barbiecore Dream Shop. “In my opinion, the number of clothes we’ve already put out into the world is already so vast that we don’t need to buy something new to create a fun outfit,” she says.

So what exactly defines Barbiecore? Durran breaks it down. [Photo: © 2023 Warner Bros] Wild Proportions Durran says she immediately said yes when Greta Gerwig asked her to take this job. But then she had to think carefully about what defines Barbie’s looks. After spending weeks exploring the thousands of Barbies and their outfits that have hit the market over the past six decades, it became clear that Barbie’s outfits often have more dramatic proportions than human clothes. “You have to remember that she’s a doll that little girls play with,” says Durran. “The clothes need to be large enough for girls to be able to put on the dolls.” [Photo: © 2023 Warner Bros] So when translating this look to humans, Durran created outfits with exaggerated proportions; skirts wider than you’d expect, sleeves puffier and bell bottoms wider than you could imagine, and hair accessories that are outrageously large. “We weren’t afraid to go big,” she says.

[Photo: © 2023 Warner Bros] Vintage Is In The archive of Barbie’s outfits goes back to the late 1950s, and Mattel’s team of fashion designers has translated every fashion trend into looks for the doll. In the movie, Durran wanted to incorporate aspects of Barbie’s past fashion. When Barbie first appears in the film, she is wearing her first-ever outfit, a black and white chevron print swimsuit. Throughout the movie, Barbie wears many vintage inspired outfits, including gingham A-line dresses right out of the ’60s, a sequined disco outfit from the ’70s, and a neon nylon workout outfit from the ’80s. [Photo: Jaap Buitendijk/© 2023 Warner Bros] Durran says that a key tenet of Barbiecore is embracing vintage looks, but highlighting pieces that are classic. While the disco outfit is wild and glamorous, it has also stood the test of time and doesn’t seem out of place in the 21st century. “Barbie does have extreme fashion moments, but most of her clothes are actually quite classic,” she says. “Another reason I think it makes all the sense in the world to buy vintage if you’re going for Barbiecore is that there is a look from every era that is Barbie.” [Photo: © 2023 Warner Bros] Over-Accessorize Barbie dolls are famous for their accessories. One reason kids love playing with the doll is that they can constantly embellish outfits with cute hats, earrings, necklaces, hair bows, shoes, and purses—all of which look perfect with the core look. So when designing outfits for the Barbie movie, Durran made sure to give every look a lot of accessories. “The key to a Barbie look is to have lots and lots of accessories that all fit perfectly,” she says. “Chanel said that you should take off one accessory before you leave the house. Barbie says you should add two.”

[Photo: Atsushi Nishijima/© 2023 Warner Bros] Live In Prints Durran says that the primary takeaway about Barbie’s fashion is that it’s fun. And while colors—including pink—are crucial to creating her looks, prints are also very important. Throughout the film, you’ll see Barbie wearing stripes, polka dots, gingham, and wild abstract prints. But Durran says that she was also focused on making sure the patterns weren’t over the top and still looked put together. This meant pairing prints and with solids, rather than layering prints on top of one another. One way that Durran created pleasing color tableaux in the movie was to restrict the number of color combinations. If you look closely, you’ll see that even though there are plenty of group shots of many Barbies in fabulous patterned outfits, everything still looks coherent because there are only few colors at play. “You want to keep the set colorful, but you need to keep a balance between the costumes and the set, so the whole image wouldn’t be jarring,” she says. So when it comes to creating a Barbiecore look, Durran says you should enjoy prints, but also hold back by pairing it with solids of a similar color. “It makes the whole look more pretty,” she says.