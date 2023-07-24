Crypto’s big gamble? Following the Uber playbook

After the so-called “crypto winter” of 2022, which saw the collapse of cryptocurrency prices, the implosion of the Luna and Terra tokens, and the bankruptcies of Celsius Network and FTX, 2023 has seen a solid rebound in crypto prices and much less turmoil in the market. It’s also, though, seen a regulatory crackdown that’s targeting not just the usual crop of small-time crypto grifters and scammers, but rather some of the most important names in the industry.

In March, the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed charges against Binance for allegedly doing business with U.S. customers, despite never registering as a U.S. exchange. Then in June, the SEC filed a 136-page complaint against the crypto exchange, accusing it of designing and implementing “a multi-step plan to surreptitiously evade U.S. laws,” and of knowingly allowing U.S. customers to do business with it despite never registering with U.S. authorities. That same month, the SEC also filed a complaint against Coinbase for running an unregulated securities exchange. And just last week, the SEC and the CFTC brought lawsuits against Alex Mashinky, the founder and former CEO of Celsius, while the Department of Justice filed criminal fraud charges against him. Binance and Coinbase deny the charges, of course, as does Mashinsky. But many of the details in the complaints are damning. Celsius, for instance, operated as essentially a kind of crypto bank that offered high-interest accounts to depositors—who were promised returns of as high as 18% on their crypto deposits—and then used some of that money to make high-interest, high-risk loans. It was unregulated, had no deposit insurance, and was operating, the DOJ alleges, as essentially a “risky investment fund.” Yet, according to the DOJ, Mashinsky presented Celsius as a safe alternative to traditional banks, assured customers that their assets would be safe, and insisted that its lending practices were not risky. The fact that hundreds of thousands of Celsius customers lost their savings when Celsius went bankrupt suggests that those promises were not accurate. The CFTC and SEC complaints against Binance, meanwhile, paint a picture of a company assiduously and deliberately trying to avoid, and indeed circumvent, regulation as much as possible. Binance famously had no headquarters, which its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao allegedly explained in an internal presentation, made it harder for the company to be subject to any one country’s regulatory system. Though the company was not legally allowed to serve U.S. customers until it opened its Binance.us subsidiary, the complaints allege that it actively enabled American customers to use its service, and did things like instruct customers in how they could use VPNs to avoid having their locations identified.

According to the complaints, this was not done inadvertently. Internal emails from the company reportedly show that its attempts at “geofencing”—blocking users from certain locations, like the U.S.—were weak at best. And the company’s own chief compliance officer—the person supposedly in charge of ensuring the company was complying with regulations—told an employee in a 2020 chat, “On the surface, we cannot be seen to have U.S. users but in reality, we should get them through other creative means.” Avoiding, or at least minimizing, U.S. regulations appeared to be important for these companies because regulations impose costs and, in some cases, bar the kind of activities these companies wanted to engage in. If Celsius had been regulated as a bank, for instance, it would have had to meet capital requirements and be subject to regulatory audits that would have made it impossible to do business the way it did. Binance, meanwhile, is a broker, exchange, and clearinghouse all at the same time, roles that in the U.S. are typically played by different institutions. That creates what, by U.S. standards, seem like inherent conflicts of interest, and an opportunity for the corrupt use of customer funds (something FTX is also accused of). All parties involved are contesting the government’s charges, and it may be that in the end they’ll win. (Last week, Coinbase got a boost when a judge ruled that the cryptotoken Ripple only counts as a security when it’s being traded by institutional investors, not when it’s being traded by retail investors. If cryptotokens are not securities, then perhaps Coinbase would arguably not need to register as a securities exchange.) But it’s also clear that these companies understood they were, at the very least, playing with fire, and running the risk of getting in real legal trouble. Indeed, the Binance complaint alleges that company officials talked openly about the legal consequences they could face for their behavior.

So, why did these companies take this route? In some important sense, they were following, consciously or unconsciously, the path blazed by earlier tech startups entering highly regulated industries, including most obviously what were once called sharing-economy companies like Uber and Airbnb. In their early years, these companies flouted city and state regulations, sometimes loudly and sometimes quietly. Uber, famously, defied taxi regulations by defining itself as a platform connecting riders and drivers, rather than a transportation company. As researcher Rick Claypool described it, “The company often launche[d] in cities in conflict with local officials’ interpretations of local regulations, while at the same time insisting on the legality of its business.” Airbnb similarly argued that it was a platform, not a hotel company, allowing it to get around city regulations regarding things like fire codes, emergency exits, and number of days a year an apartment could be rented. These companies argued that existing regulations represented the old, tired way of doing things, and that these rules needed to be adapted to new ways of doing business. And these companies gambled that if they could get big enough and popular enough, regulators would have no choice but to adapt the rules to accommodate them. That wasn’t, it turned out, a bad bet. These companies eventually made their peace with (most) regulations, and as they got bigger, they spent a lot more time negotiating with regulators than ignoring them. But Uber and Airbnb are now institutions of urban life, even though in their early days they were arguably outlaws.

The same may well end up being the case with these crypto exchanges. But the hurdle they face is that U.S. financial regulations are ultimately harder to circumvent, and—more important—have much tougher consequences for violating them than your average city taxi regulation does. (The CFTC, for instance, is asking for Zhao to be permanently barred from running an exchange.) So, while these firms have been able to operate in the margins of the rules, it was always likely they were going to end up in court eventually, or end up having to reach pricey settlements with regulators. To be sure, they may win their court cases. But in the end, they’re going to be brought under the U.S. regulatory umbrella. The only question is whether they’re going to choose to be there—or be dragged instead.

