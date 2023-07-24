How mushroom roots could help fireproof your home

Six years ago, when a fire broke out in a London high-rise and burned for 60 hours, killing dozens of people, the cladding on the outside walls was part of the problem. The panels, filled with a plastic core, were so flammable that the building burned much faster than it otherwise would have. Last year, the product was finally banned in the U.K.

New research suggests a very different way to make cladding: Growing it from mycelium, the root-like part of mushrooms, a material that’s naturally fire resistant. If it’s exposed to fire, a panel made from mycelium generates a layer of char, the same way that wood does. “This char material, at the surface of a combustible material, acts like a physical barrier in two ways,” says Everson Kandare, an engineering professor at Australia’s RMIT University and one of the authors of a new study examining the material. First, he says, the layer of char insulates the rest of the panel, slowing down the transfer of heat. Second, it prevents the underlying material from breaking down and generating combustible chemicals. “The char layer acts to snuff out the fire,” he says. The researchers also treated the fungi with lye, an ingredient traditionally used to make soap, to make the material produce even more char.

If the material does burn, it also produces less pollution than other types of fire-resistant cladding. “Some of the materials used in claddings and coatings release toxic fumes and volatiles when exposed to fire,” Kandare says. “While effective, some existing products may produce heavy smoke which impedes the efficient evacuation of occupancy from a transport vehicle or dwelling leading to injury and in some cases death.” Burning mycelium creates only water and carbon dioxide, like burning wood in a fireplace. If the panels are eventually thrown out, they safely biodegrade. The material can be grown in thin, flat sheets inside shallow trays filled with a liquid feed made from organic waste. “The limitation is just the space one has available to place the trays,” Kandare says. “Since mycelium does not require light to grow, the trays can be easily stacked on top of each other. The process of growing mycelium films is similar to the commercial process for producing mushrooms for human consumption.” The thin sheets of material can be layered together to create panels of cladding. The researchers haven’t yet estimated the cost, but Kandare thinks it can compete likely with existing building materials, both because the mycelium can use waste materials as an input and because growing it in the dark means there’s little energy use.

“Now that we understand the science and engineering well, the next step will involve commercialization of this product,” Kandare says. The team plans to partner with the mushroom industry to scale up production.