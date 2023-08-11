Want to change your career? Here’s how, in 7 steps

The pandemic changed everything, and for many that included a new career. According to Pew Research, 53% of U.S. adults who quit their job in 2021 did so to enter a new field or occupation.

Maybe you’ve dreamed of a career change, too, but don’t know where to start. Octavia Goredema, author of Prep, Push, Pivot: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women and host of the Audible Original series How to Change Careers, says trying out a new career is a valuable life experience, but it can also be daunting. “There are some difficult things that are invisible to anyone else when you’re making a major shift,” she says. “People see what you do currently, and they’ll eventually see what you do next. But they don’t see what it takes to get there.” In her series, Goredema shares seven steps to create a career-change road map:

1. Identify Your Goal The first step in making any change is to identify and articulate your overarching goal. “What is it that you’re looking to move toward?” Goredema asks. “There are different ways to change careers, regardless of what you’re moving from and into.” For example, you may want a lateral move, something that’s side by side to what you were doing before. Or maybe that’s not viable yet and you want to make a gradual shift over time, moving closer and closer to where you want to be. You may also want to make a hard stop, leaving something behind entirely to do something else. “Whichever of the three—a parallel track, a gradual shift, or the accelerated pivot—I encourage you to get really clear on what you’re working toward,” Goredema says.

2. Define Why It’s Important Next, write out why this goal is important to you. “What matters about it?” Goredema asks. “This is reinforcing your commitment to yourself and why you’re doing this. When you change your career, there’s usually a push and a pull factor. What you’re working toward isn’t always going to feel easy or great or rewarding; there’s going to be a lot of difficult time.” Getting clear about why this goal is important to you will help you weather the challenging days ahead.

3. Map the Journey The third step is the engine behind the journey. It’s identifying the next steps that you’re going to take. This often trips people up, Goredema says. “Perhaps you know a little about what you need to do next, but you don’t know the complete journey you need to take,” she says. “That’s okay. You can do mind mapping to jot down ideas or identify questions you have so that you can go out and research or talk to people who might have the answers.” Goredema says you don’t have to be clear on every single step, but you do need to start putting together ideas so that you can identify any gaps. In addition, commit to adding to this list of next steps as you go.

4. Set Rewards Most people are focused on the end goal, forgetting the incremental steps they’ll need to take, Goredema notes. To stay on track, she suggests assigning small and large milestones along the way. “If someone’s making an accelerated pivot, their milestone might be going back to school or getting a certification,” she says. “Smaller milestones could be submitting an application or getting an interview for enrollment. Whatever the milestone markers are, pause and think about how you will recognize them. It’s important to recognize your progress as well as to keep your eyes on the end goal.” 5. Identify Potential Obstacles Next, identify any obstacles you may face that could derail your path. For example, you may not get into your first-choice educational program.

“Think about what could get in the way,” Goredema says. “What could become difficult? Thinking about this in advance helps you think about what you’ll need if [obstacles] arise. It’s like having your own provisional contingency plans. You’ll know what you could do next.” 6. Track Your Progress Taking action on your plan can be intimidating, but tracking your progress is what will help you stay the course. Goredema says it’s the single most important thing anyone can do for their career. “We have a tendency to look back and remember really impactful things that were either brilliant or that didn’t work out,” she says. “We’re so busy pushing and looking at to-do lists that we forget the momentum that we are building, day in day out, week in week out.”

Goredema suggests keeping a document where you record the steps you’ve taken that have created progress. Then review the list each month. “Hindsight and reflection allow you to start to connect the dots in a way you can’t see in the moment,” she says. “For example, you may see that by taking time out to read this book or going to an event connects to something that happens to you in the future. You can see what you’re building.” 7. Recall Past Accomplishments As you age, it’s natural to become more risk averse. Goredema says remembering the things you learned or overcame in the past can help you as you go through your career transition.

“I’m not just talking about professional accomplishments like graduating from college or landing your first job,” she says. “Those are important things, but I’m talking about times when you did something major that felt completely out of reach at the time. We have to remember that we have so much capability innately within us to master new things and accomplish things.” The steps for a career change also apply to any other big change you want to make in life. “Where you start doesn’t define where you’ll end up,” Goredema says. “No one else is going to be as invested in your career and your future as you have to be. Creating a road map and framework for your future is the most valuable thing you can do instead of just reacting in the moment.”