Pentagram redesigns Re—inc for the Women’s World Cup

The good news: The World Cup is back!

The bad: FIFA is still FIFA. If you were to peer beyond the more egregious problems within the organization, you’d discover an aesthetic one: bulky, predictable design systems and marketing campaigns that more often than not amount to rote background noise. It’s a veritable droning vuvuzela of visual culture. Luckily, the league’s stars have been busy off the field. In 2019, U.S. Women’s National Team pros Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, and Meghan Klingenberg bucked the usual athlete endorsement model of appending their names to other companies’ wares and launched their own enterprise: the design-forward lifestyle brand Re―inc. Their stated focus at the outset was to foster a community that values individuality and self-expression, and ultimately reimagines the way the world works today—as exemplified in their fight for equal pay to their male counterparts.

[Image: courtesy Pentagram] “[When it comes to] the idea of changing the status quo, FIFA is not changing anybody’s status quo,” says Pentagram partner Eddie Opara. “It’s the players who are doing that themselves.” Opara’s team at Pentagram designed Re―inc’s identity, supporting the notion of “reinvention” by reversing the “e,” which is ultimately set in Raoul Gottschling’s bespoke typeface for the brand, La Nord Rɘ. The em-dash in the name, meanwhile, underscores the notion of the “re-” prefix inherent in everything from “revolution” to said reinvention. On the eve of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the brand turned to Opara and his team to design an identity for their new collection of products ringing in the games: Written in the Stars, which celebrates those in the world making a “constellation of change,” from artists and activists to athletes—who, in the world of soccer, also receive stars on their uniforms for winning World Cup titles, as the USWNT has done four times.

[Image: courtesy Pentagram] In a delightfully unexpected interpretation of the brief, Opara's team (Issabella Hindley-Cupper, Jun Park, Ruben Gijselhart and Dana Reginiano) took the em-dash core to the brand and used it as a bridge to reinterpret the brand's logo and build out new graphics, including a "23" highlighting and linking Re―inc's mission. In another custom logo for the venture, Opara and co. also took the "down under" Australia/New Zealand locale of the games literally, flipping it and reinforcing the original concept and brand mission in the process. [Image: courtesy Pentagram] As for the colors at play, there are nods at the New Zealand and Australian flags—but there's also a naming system in place that pays homage to Re―inc's heroes, such as the hoodie in "Ma Li Midnight," honoring Ma Li, the athlete who scored the first goal in the first Women's World Cup in 1991, or the "Equal Pay" kid's T-shirt in "Mrs. Graham's Green," honoring S. Helen Matthews, aka Mrs. Graham, of the British Ladies Football Club in the 1890s. [Photo: Angella Choe/ rɘ―inc/courtesy Pentagram] Did Opara have any concerns about the designs being too abstract?

The opposite, he says: “They have tapped into an audience that wants to feel distinct and different and celebrate that, and has the intelligence for that, as well.” [Photo: Angella Choe/ rɘ―inc/courtesy Pentagram] Whereas many brand managers might have preferred to slap a “Rapinoe” or “Heath” on a pair of athletic pants and call it a day, Re―inc offers a compelling lens for viewing not just celebrity endorsements and product lines—but also the design of the world of athletics at large. [Photo: Angella Choe/ rɘ―inc/courtesy Pentagram] “Everything [in professional sports] seems to be sort of compounding together to feel and look the same each and every flipping time. It’s really quite disgusting, to be absolutely honest,” Opara says. “I think this is a golden opportunity to start to look at visual communications in an entirely different way when relaying designs for athletes and sporting events.”