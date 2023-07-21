Fast Company’s 9th annual Innovation Festival returns to NYC this September

Fast Company’s 9th annual Innovation Festival returns to New York City on September 18 through 21.
More than just another conference, the Innovation Festival brings together thousands of inventive thinkers, up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and visionaries from around the world to celebrate the creativity and groundbreaking ideas that are transforming industries. In today’s world when business as usual means to expect the unexpected, investing in innovation is more vital than ever before.
Under this year’s theme of “Innovation Everywhere,” boundary-pushing leaders across business, technology, and entertainment will take to the stage to unpack what’s driving their innovation and how they’re staying ahead of the curve in fast-paced industries. Hearing these conversations will no doubt unlock your next big idea.
Innovation Festival speakers this year include Oscar-Winning actress and producer Michelle Yeoh; DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis; Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel; Slack CEO Lidiane Jones; John Stankey, CEO, AT&T; Drew Barrymore, actor, producer, and global brand and sustainability advocate, Grove Collaborative; Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton; and many more. Additional sessions and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Stage conversations and workshops will take place in Convene at Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty Street. And Fast Tracks, Fast Company’s unique spin on field trips, will be held throughout the city in the offices and workspaces of innovative companies and organizations including Century 21, Made Music Studio, M.M.LaFleur, Wieden+Kennedy, Hot 97, Museum of Jewish Heritage, General Catalyst, Vimeo, and Nordstrom.
The Innovation Festival is also bringing back Taste of Innovation, a dinner series sampling some of the most creative restaurants in New York City, including Le Bernardin, SAGA, and Scarpetta.
And new to the Innovation Festival this year are morning workout sessions from Orangetheory; yoga and wellness workshops led by renowned instructors Jessamyn Stanley and Nora Tobin; and “The Innovation Diaries” where we give attendees the opportunity to share their stories of personal and professional breakthroughs.
Visit the Innovation Festival website for ticket information, a list of speakers, and more details on sessions and Fast Tracks.
Innovation Festival sponsors this year include 3M, Assembly, Capital One, Convene, DOW, Ecolab, Epsilon, Expedia Group, GS1 US, Guardant Health, IBM, Janus Henderson Investors, Kenvue, Orangetheory, Pfizer, Publicis Sapient, Purdue University, SHVO, Visa, VSP Global Innovation Center.
