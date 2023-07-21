‘The more I tried to find my passion, the more lost I felt’: 3 Gen Zers talk about their relationship with money

“Money, money, money,” ABBA sang, yet for all that, it’s surprisingly difficult to have a candid conversation about money. In this ongoing series, Fast Company is asking different generations about their relationship with money: what their earliest lessons were, how this impacted their career, and what their current relationship with money is.
For our third installment, Fast Company chatted with three Gen Zers. While they each had their own journey, all of them shared a savviness about money that older generations would envy.
Grace Lemire, 24, suburban Massachusetts
She/her
Occupation: freelance marketer / content creator
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.