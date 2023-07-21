Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Fast Company is talking with people from different walks of life about their money journeys. In this installment, Gen Zers discuss how early financial lessons helped them find well-paying jobs.

‘The more I tried to find my passion, the more lost I felt’: 3 Gen Zers talk about their relationship with money

[Source images: PIRO4D/Pixabay, TBIT/Pixabay]

BY Shalene Gupta

“Money, money, money,” ABBA sang, yet for all that, it’s surprisingly difficult to have a candid conversation about money. In this ongoing series, Fast Company is asking different generations about their relationship with money: what their earliest lessons were, how this impacted their career, and what their current relationship with money is. 

For our third installment, Fast Company chatted with three Gen Zers. While they each had their own journey, all of them shared a savviness about money that older generations would envy.

Grace Lemire, 24, suburban Massachusetts

She/her

Occupation: freelance marketer / content creator

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a staff editor Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) and the author of The Cycle: Confronting the Pain of Periods and PMDD (Flatiron, 2024) More

Explore Topics