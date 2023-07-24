This wild ‘building’ was grown from fungus and fabric

Buildings get built. But new advances in biofabrication are showing that buildings can also grow.

Researchers in the United Kingdom recently completed a prototype structure made by growing fungal mycelium inside a fabric-based form. The structure is a tent-like dome more than six feet wide, and shows that fungi can be used to push architectural design in wild new directions. The system, called BioKnit, was built using a paste of mycelium and sawdust that’s pumped inside a fabric formwork. Wool and linen were knitted into a scaffold that was used to guide the growth of the mycelium, which is the root-like branching structure of fungi that typically grows underground. Left to grow to a specific density and then dried out, the mycelium filled the knitted scaffold and hardened into a moderately strong experimental pavilion that looks like a mix between a gazebo and a moldy piece of bread. [Photo: Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment] The project was led by the Living Textile Research Group in the Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment at Newcastle University. Dr. Jane Scott, a fellow in the research group, and Romy Kaiser, a PhD candidate, explain in an email that textiles have excellent biocompatibility with microbial systems, and that the structure has a much lower carbon footprint compared to one made with conventional building materials.

Mycelium is increasingly seen by researchers as a promising biomaterial for building. Previous research has shown that mycelium can be grown into brick-like shapes and used to build structures, though most are experimental or artworks. Other plant-based materials, like hemp, have been used to create similar building materials and components like insulation panels. These biomaterials are less strong than conventional bricks, but have lower environmental impacts. Instead of being fired in kilns, biomaterials like hemp and mycelium bricks are cured or dried naturally. The researchers say building with bio-bricks has downsides, including the need for additional joinery materials and potential weak spots where mycelium and other materials meet. In the BioKnit prototype, the structure grew within a fabric form to create a continuous material with no joints. Using a textile formwork to hold this material makes it even stronger than mycelium-based bricks alone, the researchers found. “The major advantage of knitting technology compared to other textile processes is the ability to knit 3D structures and forms with no seams and no waste,” Scott and Kaiser explain. “Growing as construction allows us to rethink a lot of the conventional construction processes—to produce locally on site, to reduce transportation associated with shipping individual parts for assembly, and to develop sustainable practices.”

They see BioKnit as a proving ground for using mycelium in non-load bearing structures and also as a flexible insulation or interior material. Another goal of this work is to show that fabric-based forms can be used to creative inventive new types of architecture. “The ability to produce new geometries, curved surfaces and organic forms is very compelling for future interiors,” Scott and Kaiser write. Their team is already exploring what that could look like. They recently completed another project using this same approach that goes heavy on the curved surfaces and organic forms. Named the Living Room, the structure is a small cave-like pavilion of knitted wool upon which the mycelium grew and hardened. The structure measures more than 13 feet across and is self-supporting. As an added bonus, the whole thing looks a bit like an upturned chanterelle mushroom, deepening the connection with this novel building material’s natural roots.