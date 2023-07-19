Apple and Goldman Sachs might give you $100, and you probably deserve it. Here’s why

If you have an Apple Card savings account, Apple and Goldman Sachs might soon be dropping an extra $100 into it as a “goodwill credit” meant to compensate for poor customer service. Here’s what you need to know.
- What’s happened? Apple has begun emailing certain Apple Card savings account members that it will be depositing a $100 “goodwill credit” to compensate those who had long delays in transferring money out of their accounts earlier in the summer. As The Wall Street Journal reported last month, multiple Apple Card savings account holders faced weeklong delays in moving funds from their accounts.
- What caused the delays? Goldman Sachs, which oversees Apple Card savings accounts, told the WSJ that the delays in an account holder’s funds transfers were “due to processes in place designed to help protect their accounts.”
- What has Apple said on the matter? Until this week, Apple didn’t publicly comment on the matter. But in the past few days, some affected Apple Card savings account holders began receiving emails from the company regarding the issue. As 9to5Mac reports, Apple’s email in part reads, “The experience we provided for a withdrawal request you made for your Savings account in May did not meet our standards. Thank you for your patience while we completed our internal reviews. We are making a one-time goodwill credit of $100 to your Savings account as a courtesy to you for this experience.”
- Is every Apple Card savings account holder getting $100? Probably not as the emails are not widespread. They seem to be going to account holders who only reported issues with delayed withdrawals.
- How will I get my $100? If Apple and Goldman Sachs are crediting your account with $100, Apple’s email states that “You will see this deposit in Wallet as ‘Adjustment-Credit.’” This means that the $100 will be deposited directly into your Apple Card savings account.
- Do I need to do anything? No. If Apple sends you an email about the credit, just keep an eye on your Apple Card savings account in the iPhone’s Wallet app to check to make sure the money is received.
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
advertisement
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.