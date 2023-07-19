Study: Researchers managed to get 100,000 people to receive Covid vaccines through $100,000 of YouTube ads

It’s been more than two years since vaccines against Covid-19 were first made available to the public, and yet a significant proportion of people still remain unvaccinated. Four in 10 Republicans said in 2021 they didn’t plan to get vaccinated against the virus, while some hardline Republicans refused the shot in the face of vaccine mandates to enter stores and restaurants at Covid’s peak. Even now, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is gaining momentum with Republican supporters for his strident anti-vaccine views, and Twitter acts as a Petri dish for conspiracies about the shot.

One thing that might change their attitudes toward vaccines? YouTube ads. That’s the surprising finding of a new paper, published today in the journal Science Advances. Researchers at five universities across the U.S. conducted a field experiment that found what participants were shown in the ads between YouTube videos held sway over their attitudes to vaccination. For two weeks in October 2021, the researchers paid YouTube $100,000 to air a 27-second ad featuring clips from Fox News showing Donald Trump and his family speaking in support of vaccination against Covid-19. Six million viewers watched the ad 11.6 million times, according to YouTube analytics. The researchers targeted the ad (which they created) to be shown to people living in 1,014 counties across the United States where vaccination rates were low.

“We felt like there was a gap in how the messaging and marketing about vaccines was rolling out,” says Bradley Larsen, associate professor of economics at the Washington University in St. Louis and the National Bureau of Economic Research, who was involved in the research. “We were seeing the growing political divide, and it didn’t seem like that was being addressed at all in any of the existing vaccine advertising.” He says that ads were targeting vaccine-hesitant people, but not on political lines. The researchers analyzed vaccination data before and after the YouTube ad was shown in the selected counties, as well as 1,000 counties where the ad wasn’t shown. The researchers estimate their YouTube video resulted in 103 extra vaccines per county and 104,036 extra vaccines in total going into arms—a return on investment of one shot per dollar spent. The reason the ad worked to encourage vaccinations, the researchers believe, was that Trump’s supports for the shot wasn’t treated as a given. “Donald Trump and Fox News were highly respected on the political right, and hadn’t been consistently giving a message throughout the pandemic about how concerning Covid was,” says Larsen. “He said very little about vaccines after he left office, so that made him a counter-stereotypical messenger.”

Expand to continue reading ↓