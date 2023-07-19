Why Schnucks is betting on the future of Instacart’s smart grocery carts

Midwestern grocery chain Schnucks is rolling out Instacart’s smart shopping carts in select stores this year, with the hopes to soon after bring them to the bulk of its 115 locations.

Instacart’s “Caper Carts,” which have sensors that allow for consumers to put items in the cart and avoid the checkout line, have debuted in a small number of stores. But the Schnucks partnership is the densest deployment yet of the AI-powered technology. The two companies will be testing Instacart’s updated cart, which is aimed at suburban shoppers by having a bottom rack for bulky or heavy items, as well as a new “lite” version without all the bells and whistles. Schnucks shoppers will be able to link their rewards accounts to the carts for things like digital coupons. The company is starting with a multi-store pilot in the St. Louis area, placing 10 to 20 carts in each location.

[Image: Instacart] “This is a really big step forward in bridging online and in-store [shopping], bringing a true omnichannel experience to customers,” David McIntosh, Instacart’s VP and general manager of connected stores, tells Fast Company. Instacart acquired Caper AI, a developer of smart carts and automated checkout technology, in 2021 for $350 million. Standard Caper Carts are similarly shaped to regular shopping carts, but equipped with a touchscreen, scales, and sensors so that users don’t need to scan items manually. The “lite” version requires customers to scan their items manually before placing them in their carts. Instacart has been reaching far beyond its original gig model as it pushes toward a public debut. Under CEO Fidji Simo’s tenure, the company has built out an expansive advertising business and is working with retailers to enable in-store shopping technologies.

“A lot of grocers still think Instacart is the big bad evil company that’s going to take all their business. They’re kind of missing the point on where Fidji’s taken the company,” says Bob Hardester, chief information officer at Schnucks. “[Grocers] are in a unique position given their scale on the e-commerce side to take that learning and to take those capabilities and to enable them in store.” The two companies have been partners since 2017. In September Instacart launched Connected Stores, a suite of new and existing tech for retailers to make their stores smart. The idea is that the features, which include electronic shelf tabs and out-of-stock insights, will make the shopping experience more seamless, quick, and personalized as consumers come back to brick-and-mortar locations following the COVID-19 pandemic. “We believe that on a five-year horizon, consumers don’t have to choose between shopping in store and online,” McIntosh says. “It’s going to be one unified mode.”