Inside the rise of Biblical responsible investing—or the Christian version of ESG

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing has taken off in the past two decades, as factoring in ESG has become a mainstream financial practice. This might mean not investing in companies that produce fossil fuels or guns, while targeting investments in those that are committed to transparency or the environment.

Biblical responsible investing—or BRI—grew out of the same idea, but emphasizes a very different set of principles. In these types of investments, companies are screened out for obvious vices—alcohol and tobacco businesses, for instance—but also for supporting issues like abortion and gay rights. Offenders include companies from AT&T and Boeing, to Disney, McDonald’s, and Walmart. According to Timothy Plan, a company that promotes this investment strategy, this moral filtering “brings honor and glory to our Lord Jesus.” As ESG investing grows, BRI—also known as faith-based or values-based investing—is reportedly growing too, but with a much more niche audience. Though its values are supposedly prescribed by the Bible, BRI seems to be increasingly influenced by politics, particularly spurred by the conservative backlash to ESG. The tenets of biblical responsible investing The most popular form of BRI is to screen out companies that fundamentally don’t align with Christian values, just as ESG investors might do with oil and gas companies or arms manufacturers.

Companies like Evalueator, based in Maitland, Florida, provide a screening tool to make the process easier. Their researchers comb through data from sources like Morningstar and flag individual stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs that include what they consider to be problematic companies. Evalueator flags sectors including entertainment, due to “a continual assault” on viewers with programs containing sex, drugs, bad language, and violence, the site claims. That means companies like Apple, Netflix, and Sony get cut from BRI funds. Evalueator also flags firms pushing everything from pornography and alcohol to cannabis and gambling, which eliminates companies like Anheuser-Busch and Caesars Entertainment. Abortion is a major cause for blacklisting. Evalueator will screen out any companies that have given to nonprofits like Planned Parenthood or the National Women’s Law Center; use fetal tissue for scientific research; or pay for employees to go out of state for abortions, which includes Amazon, MasterCard, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The basis of BRI is that God owns everything on Earth—including all of our money. “We simply get to use it while we’re here,” says David Hart, whose full job title on LinkedIn is Servant of God, the Lord Jesus Christ & president sales & marketing for Evalueator. In other words, humans are stewards on Earth, delegated with morally and responsibly managing wealth, and “spending God’s money in a way that would not be offensive to [him],” Hart says. “We’re just careful what we do with what he’s entrusted to us.” While other religions like Catholicism and Islam have a more hierarchical structure of leadership, Protestantism in the U.S. does not, explains Jared Peifer, associate professor of business at Baruch College in New York, whose 2011 dissertation was about the faith-based investor movement. So, he says, the values are ultimately determined by whatever a founder of one of these companies interprets the Bible as saying. “The DNA of Protestantism,” he says, “[is] for a group of people to say, ‘this is what God’s telling us to do, and we’re going to go and do it.'”

Evalueator also provides alternatives to the screened-out companies. Hart says only 3% of U.S. publicly traded companies are flagged, leaving plenty of room for people to invest in “clean” alternatives. For example, another prominent area is “non-married lifestyle,” a euphemism for LGBTQ advocacy. Hart calls out Home Depot for having 17 violations in this category, due to donations to LGBTQ community centers and pride parades. But they’ve found that neither Lowe’s nor 84 Lumber have made such donations. Though Microsoft is on their blacklist, 771 other software companies are not. While BRI advocates say its investment strategy is a way for customers to keep a clear conscience, they notably don’t screen out gun manufacturers or fossil fuel companies, both areas that are arguably incredibly harmful to people and the environment. Stephen DuBarry, president of the BRI Institute, a screening company based in North Carolina, concedes that “caring for creation is part of the Biblical mandate,” though he hasn’t seen a demand for screening out these particular areas from any of his customers. Hart defends Evaluator’s strategy by saying that it closely adheres to the words in the Bible. He says guns aren’t mentioned, so they don’t screen for it. (“As a matter of fact,” he adds, “David hid his weapons in the temple.”) As for the environment: “The Bible says that we are to take dominion over the Earth.”

Hart explains that the information Evalueator provides is simply for investors to use as they like. “We’re not saying that a company is bad,” he says. “We’re not saying that the company is good. We’re simply saying, ‘the company has activity in these areas.’ You and your client choose how you want to handle that data.” Evalueator’s clients are mainly investment advisors, many of whom are licensed Christian advisors. A company sponsored by Evalueator, Kingdom Advisors, educates and trains financial advisors to become Certified Kingdom Advisors, or CKAs. Through their own exams, they’ve licensed 3,500 CKAs to “integrate biblical wisdom into their financial advice.” They may then go on to serve both Christian and non-Christian customers, but with Biblical values driving their investment strategy. Rounding out the BRI space are companies that produce their own faith-based mutual funds and ETFs, such as Timothy Plan, a partner of Evalueator. (After being initially open to an interview, Timothy Plan representatives stopped responding to requests to schedule one.)

Religion or politics? The divergence of two movements Despite the current chasm between the two movements, BRI originated in the same way that ESG did. The practice of investing money ethically was historically called socially responsible investing, or SRI, which Peifer notes had its origins in the 1960s when certain religious denominations protested companies that were profiting from the Vietnam War. Peifer says that while a few sects of Christianity still have comparatively progressive values, many have branched off into far more conservative ideology. There are still overlaps with ESG, including shunning tobacco and certain human rights violations, but the two movements are diverging as the political divide grows. That means they increasingly use politics to inform their values. “They’re using their conservative criteria to make judgement calls,” Peifer says. This trend is partly due to the rise of corporate activism. DuBarry, of the BRI Institute, says a turning point was the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, as corporations spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision, then helped employees access abortion services. “This was a new issue that didn’t exist before,” DuBarry says. “We felt that there was some real corporate complicity in that they’re essentially underwriting or sponsoring these abortions.”

DuBarry believes companies shouldn’t get political, as Bud Light and Disney have about LGBTQ rights. “The reality is, you run the risk of alienating about half of your customers,” he says. “Companies that are trying to serve everybody . . . in the long run should outperform.” He concedes that some people may believe staying silent is inherently political, though he says he doesn’t agree. Still, BRI lists contain no mention of public companies that have spoken out politically for the right, including retailer Hobby Lobby, which denied its employees insurance coverage for contraceptives; gun manufacturer Ruger, whose CEO alluded on an earnings call that people should vote against Hillary Clinton; and Black Rifle Coffee, which sells brews named Thin Blue Line Roast and AK-47 Espresso. This tends to undermine DuBarry’s argument, and suggests BRI proponents are only concerned about certain political activities. On the other hand, in screening out a company like Home Depot for its LGBTQ support, Evalueator is flagging a business that has given generously to Republican politicians, a charge that LGBTQ advocates have also made against Amazon and Walmart. (BRI Institute, the other screening company, does not list Home Depot as a violator.)

With the increasing politicization of ESG and an “anti-woke” backlash, some faith-based companies have forcefully rebuffed any association with ESG. Last year, the CEO of Inspire Investing, a company like Timothy Plan that offers its own mutual funds (and which did not reply to a request for an interview), published a blog shunning the practice. In it, Robert Netzly wrote that his company used to call themselves “faith-based ESG” in an attempt to see a “two-party system in the ESG community.” But no longer. Lately, he wrote, “ESG has become weaponized by liberal activists to push forward their harmful, social-Marxist agenda,” adding, “We did not ask for a fight, but we will never stop defending what is right and true, so long as God gives us breath in our lungs and assets in our funds.” Still, DuBarry admits that compared to ESG, the demand for BRI is much smaller. According to Rob West, the CEO of Kingdom Advisors, assets under BRI investment total between $87 billion and $260 billion (compared to $41 trillion in 2022 for ESG). But, West adds via email, online searches for a Christian Kingdom Advisor have grown 135% since 2018, totaling about 48,000 in the past year. And, DuBarry says there’s an untapped market in the majority of Christians who have never heard of the practice.

While data is slim, a few studies (some of which were commissioned by Christian universities) have found that BRI investing—like ESG investing—does not have a negative effect on returns when compared to the S&P 500. But those who sign on have to be willing to strategize differently, such as by placing more money in smaller-cap companies and avoiding high-performing tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft, which are in most popular mutual funds. “It makes for a different portfolio,” DuBarry says, “but I don’t think it makes for a worse portfolio.” Whether people choose to lean more toward BRI or ESG, DuBarry thinks being more attuned to investment strategies is healthy. “People generally are thinking more about the implications of what they invest in,” he says. “I think that’s a good thing.”