Why this earthquake-proof building wears its skeleton on the outside

In a low-lying stretch of Los Angeles, a standout new tower has dramatically reimagined the look and shape of the office building. (W)rapper, designed by local firm Eric Owen Moss Architects , eschews the conventional approach to building by moving most of the 17-story office tower’s structural bones and guts to its exterior. The building is essentially inside out.

[Photo: courtesy Eric Owen Moss Architects]

Curvilinear steel ribbons frame the building like an elegant weave, but they are actually the elements of an exoskeleton that props up the building, which is the winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Spaces and Places category. Instead of the internal columns found inside most mid- and high-rise buildings, (W)rapper’s structure is also its perimeter. And unlike most other big commercial buildings, the necessary core that holds the elevators, stairs, bathrooms, and mechanical systems is also pushed outside. That’s created completely open floor plates within, each covering about 16,000 square feet, about the size of a hockey rink. “Almost anything is possible because it’s so flexible,” says Eric Moss.

[Photo: courtesy Eric Owen Moss Architects]

Also unique for a building of this size is its use of what’s known as a base-isolation system. Created for seismic protection, the system is a series of oversize bearings built into the foundation, which the building itself sits on top of. During an earthquake, the ground will move laterally while the building above remains relatively stable. (W)rapper is designed to be safely inhabitable within 24 hours of a major earthquake, whereas conventional buildings may be damaged beyond repair, (W)rapper can be operational as soon as the neighborhood’s utilities are restored. “Most buildings are not in that category,” says Moss.

[Photo: courtesy Eric Owen Moss Architects]

Beyond its structural novelties, (W)rapper brings a distinctive design approach that speaks directly to the changing realities of the office market post-pandemic. In a rare move, the building was designed with three different floor heights, ranging from about 13 feet to 24 feet. With work styles changing and office buildings searching for relevance, (W)rapper’s open and varied spaces break from the conventions of commercial real estate.