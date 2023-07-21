Would you wear these new sneakers designed by AI?

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Aside from being a digital artist and technologist with a particular interest in media, Dan Moore is a self-described sneakerhead. “I’ve got hundreds of pairs,” he says. So when he encountered artificial intelligence systems that could generate new images by “learning” from massive visual datasets—a practice now familiar in the form of AI tools like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion—his thoughts turned to sneaker design. And this ultimately led to the creation of “*airegan,” billed as “the first AI-designed sneaker.” Its fourth model, the limited edition [*AG-004].001, is available for preorder today. As much a provocation as a product, the *airegan line raises interesting questions about design authorship, aesthetic influence, intellectual property, and how much new technology is or isn’t changing the creative process that drives certain categories of consumer goods. According to the *airegan site, the project “reflects the paradigm shift in how we design objects of significance and authorship.” Initially, Moore was just curious about what would result from an AI visual engine “trained” by a dataset of images of tens of thousands of Nike sneaker design, and then those of other brands. Tweaking the results, he created short videos of designs morphing into one another—in effect, creating brand-new hybrid designs along the way. Some of these took off on TikTok—with some remarking that the fanciful in-between designs would actually be pretty cool to own in real life. #sneakerheads ♬ Magic – Lil Skies @airegans Generating @nike with machine learning #sneakers The *airegan project/brand is a collaboration between Moore, New York-based creative director Tim Nolan, artist Addie Wagenknecht, and executive producer Tobias Leingruber. Nolan—another professed sneakerhead—has worked with a slew of major brands, Nike included. As a “canvas” for visual AI iteration in the physical world, Nolan argues, sneakers are an ideal choice: it’s a category that revolves around design iteration. A celebrity/brand sneaker collaboration basically involves going through the archives and saying, “I want the top of this one with the bottom of that one,” he points out. “This is just an interesting way of doing that. But with this methodology, like, it’s 30,000 times faster.”

Moore describes the design process as “a conversation with the AI,” blurring lines between tool, curator, and creator. Wagenknecht encouraged exploration of the more extreme and outlandish designs, resulting in striking images but probably impractical production challenges. So while Moore had enjoyed “putting ‘what-ifs’ out there” on social media, and continued adding more rarified and luxury design images to the training data set, *airegan was really focused on finding a practical design it could actually produce and sell. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AireGAN (@aire.gan) View this post on Instagram A post shared by AireGAN (@aire.gan) The group admits that the process involved a human touch. While Moore’s video morphs often included recognizable remnants of—and variations on—recognizable logos, those had to be suppressed for *airegan designs. But aesthetics needed tweaking, too: Curating designs and striking elements that didn’t work. “I think machines love using a minimum 256 colors,” Nolan says with a laugh. The AI’s technicolor leanings were smoothed into more subdued and muted colorways, which actually helped bring out the more interesting pattern elements that the machine process had created. The result was a bit uncanny: no immediately recognizable legacy logo or other style elements associated with specific other brands—but something curiously familiar about the final aesthetic. They found a manufacturing partner in Philadelphia who could make a few dozen pairs if they were willing to fuse their custom uppers with prefab Vibram soles. And the human touch emerged again in the branding process: The miniscule production runs – the first model was just 30 pairs, and the second just 50 – were positioned as “limited editions,” unveiled at live events hyped on social media, and priced at $350 a pair. (The newest design is pricier, at $759 a pair, in attempt to break even on the high per-unit production costs.) Both Nolan and Moore say they’ve gotten curious inquiries from fellow sneakerheads on the streets and in the sneaker stores of New York City wanting to know if they’re wearing prototypes of some exotic new brand. (Which, in a way, they are.)

Not surprisingly, some critics on social media accused *airegan of derivative design, just tossing precedents into an aesthetic blender rather than creating their own new ideas. But the point of the project, Moore says, isn’t to replace product designers, but to explore how designers can and will collaborate with increasingly sophisticated tools—including manipulable datasets that encompass lifetimes of design influences and precedents. And while this may have been a fringe topic a couple of years ago, it isn’t now: the *airegan team has heard from a couple of major sneaker companies—interested in picking their brains and learning their process; no contact from lawyers to date—and Adidas has already openly signaled that it is building AI into its design flow. That, actually, raises a less obvious flipside to the hotly debated issue of whether AI-generated creations unfairly exploit others’ intellectual property. How possible is it to protect IP created by AI? For example, suppose someone produced a direct knockoff of *airegan’s [004] design. Moore, who has been exploring this issue in connection with other projects, figures “the only protection we have against someone making knockoffs is our logo design,” because it’s a trademark. The core sneaker form is not original enough to be copyrighted at this point. “Sneaker companies protect their IP by registering parts of the design as a trademark—like the Nike swoosh or the Adidas stripes.” Indeed, those trademarks are intrinsic to essentially every single design those brands produce. Other, non-logo, but distinct design, elements could perhaps be trademarked, but it’s not clear how that would play out if the design element in question was generated (or invented) by AI, as currently pure-AI art can’t be copyrighted.

That said, the stakes for *airegan are a little different—it’s more of a future-focused experiment than an attempt to be the next Nike. “I’m interested in seeing where the combination of tools and human design are going,” Moore says. “And in seeing how we can use technology to make better tools, to make better products.”