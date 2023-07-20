Design products that make an impact

Profits follow purpose.

Many leaders say they hold this belief but fail to live by it. Especially in times of economic turbulence, prioritizing anything beyond profit can be challenging. However, modern consumers are increasingly interested in what goes on behind the scenes and the impact of the products they purchase. But even when doing good can enhance a company’s image, it may still prove difficult in the face of tough financial times. According to a Harris Poll, 82% of consumers want a brand’s values to match their own. Consumers can now easily identify businesses that invest in positive social and environmental causes with the help of credible sources such as B Lab. Regardless of what leaders believe, the facts are simple: Operating sustainably and giving back in a meaningful way has a significant impact on the bottom line. As the chief wagon officer (CWO) of Radio Flyer, a B Corp-accredited third-generation family business, we made a conscious decision to stand behind our purpose and make decisions that would most positively impact future generations.

These certainly aren’t always the easiest decisions to make, but by keeping our mission at the forefront, embracing sustainability throughout our entire operation, and focusing on innovating for what’s next, we’re making big progress toward our goals. And I believe our customers are taking notice. Revert to your mission Your mission statement serves as a North Star for any and all actions you take as an organization. For Radio Flyer, our mission is: To bring smiles to kids of all ages and to create warm memories that last a lifetime. Combined with our love for design and innovation, which dates back over a century to when we introduced our first Original Little Red Wagon, our engineers are always seeking out new ways to bring joy to kids who need it most. With our ears always to the ground, we found an unexpected place where we could help—inside the walls of a hospital.

Nurses and hospital staff used Radio Flyer wagons to ease anxiety among young patients while being transported from their various medical treatments back to their beds. When we first learned this, we knew we had work to do. The engineers and designers spent more than 1,000 hours developing the Hero Wagon, a unique product designed specifically for hospital use. These wagons hold IV poles, are made with easy-to-clean materials, and can be folded for simple storage in hospitals. Mission-led efforts like this are how we make an impact and imagine a better world.

Prioritize sustainability Before sustainability landed at the top of anyone’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) radar, companies like Patagonia paved the way in the consumer goods space. Patagonia is typically cited as the most well-known example of a company enacting sustainability practices. They use recycled materials in their outerwear and offer customers the option to repair their clothes instead of buying new ones. Recently, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard made an even bolder move by transferring his and his family’s company ownership to a trust and a nonprofit organization to benefit environmental causes. Major corporations like Bloomberg have followed suit, making a similar pledge. This level of commitment is rare and hard to come by. Many leaders try to shift to a more sustainable operation, but can be deterred by the cost of doing so. The toy industry, in particular, has unique challenges to overcome, like the broad use of plastic and fad-driven product life cycles.

At Radio Flyer, we started with a small change: rethinking materials for scooter wheels and hand grips to use less plastic. Then we moved on to bigger challenges: diversifying the supply chain, increasing recycled content in packaging, and adding solar panels to our factories. The Beach & Boardwalk wagon is our most sustainable product. Made with 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from plastic water bottles, bottle caps, soda bottles, and food containers, each wagon removes approximately 90 plastic water bottles from landfills and oceans. While the brand evaluated the environmental impact of our products, I looked at how we could be even more eco-conscious in our Chicago headquarters. In 2012, we removed all trash cans from individual desks in an effort to reduce landfill-bound waste. A seemingly small decision at the time led to where we are today, with Radio Flyer HQ now composting its food scraps and recycling 97% of the waste produced.

For us, sustainability is important. We want to take action to protect the planet and give future generations a chance to enjoy outdoor play, but we know real change takes time. Not all businesses can or even need to take drastic action to prove a commitment to sustainability. Just by taking the first step, remaining focused, and prioritizing the values that align with your brand, you’re moving the needle and bringing value to your brand. Be unafraid to innovate Innovative businesses are more likely to thrive even in unstable economic environments.

Major technology companies like Apple and Tesla consistently enhance and advance their products, but even century-old businesses like Radio Flyer must continue innovating. It would have been easier for us to focus solely on children’s products. We are good at that. It’s what we know. As experts in hauling kids and cargo for more than 100 years, we knew we had the expertise to launch our first-ever adult product: Flyer electric bikes. Not only are e-bikes a sustainable transportation solution, but by adding family-friendly solutions, we are making it even easier for busy families to sustainably explore the outdoors with their kids. In recent years, we entered more product categories than ever before and continue to expand beyond what we have traditionally been known for.

Businesses that stay true to their purpose and prioritize doing good, even in difficult times, can expect positive reactions from their customers, employees, and supporters. These efforts can inspire others to do good and may even increase sales. Robert Pasin is chief wagon officer at Radio Flyer