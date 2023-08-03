Why this Black female founder won’t give up until she’s built a billion-dollar brand

No founder can engineer the business climate in which they launch their startup, but you could hardly hit a more fortuitous series of macro trends than Nicole Gibbons.

Gibbons launched her paint startup, Clare, in 2018, when demand for glossy direct-to-consumer brands was still in its sans serif upswing. When the pandemic hit, many people spent time and money redecorating their homes, resulting in a high demand for paint and accessories. Then, with the murder of George Floyd and the widespread social justice protests that followed, VCs who had not previously put much effort into backing Black founders such as Gibbons (less than 1% of VC dollars goes to Black women) sought out more diverse investment opportunities. “I had this one investor whom I literally hadn’t heard from in a whole year” Gibbons says, recalling one particularly transparent overture. “When George Floyd died, they called like, ‘Hey Nicole, just thinking of you.’” Now, of course, the climate has changed. As interest rates climb, investors tighten their belts, and fewer people seek to move or renovate their homes, the tailwinds that helped Gibbons’ business not long ago have largely disappeared. Undaunted, the founder thinks she can make it through. She credits her past mistakes and experience working in marketing at Victoria’s Secret for teaching her which investors to trust, and what it takes to grow a business. “I believe that we have the opportunity to be that next legacy paint brand that’s around for 150 years,” she says. Here’s why. [Photo: Clare] Nicole’s Secret Gibbons has long understood what it takes to build a global brand—and how quickly a brand’s reputation can be destroyed. After graduating from Northwestern, where she developed a passion for music, fashion, and decorating her dorm room, she spent the first ten years of her career working in PR for Victoria’s Secret. Starting there in 2003, she saw it through its Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and Gisele Bündchen fashion show heyday through the beginning of its decline. “I understood the kind of money you need to spend for people to know you even have a new product,” she says. Her experience at the company, which had a notoriously racist and sexist workplace, wasn’t always easy. “I was young in my career,” she says, “so if I could go back in time, I would ensure that my younger self had more confidence to speak up.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Five years into the job, she began exploring her passion for interior decorating by starting a popular blog on the subject, Haute Living, and picking up decorating jobs on the side. Born and raised in Detroit by a mother who worked as an interior designer outfitting schools and municipal buildings, Gibbons had an early appreciation for interiors that were practical while being warm and colorful. By the time she left Victoria’s Secret in 2013, she had networked her way into regular television gigs, including presenting shows on the OWN network. [Photo: Clare] Painting by numbers After seeing the success of direct-to-consumer companies taking on incumbents in staid industries—razors, mattresses, toothbrushes—Gibbons thought she could create her own to take on the likes of Sherwin Williams and PPG in the paint category. Gibbons, who describes herself as “someone who believes she can do anything,” set out building a supply chain and networking. Two years after quitting her TV work and living off her savings while she built the business, she attracted interest from some of the biggest DTC investors to launch Clare in August 2018. Warby Parker backer First Round Capital, and Bullish, an investor in Casper, Peloton, and Harry’s razors, participated in Clare’s $2 million seed round. Direct-to-consumer kings Jeff Raider, who cofounded Warby Parker and Harry’s, and Andy Katz-Mayfield, Raider’s cofounder in Harry’s, also put in money.

“I don’t come from a social or family circle where I could raise a friends and family round,” Gibbons says. Venture capital, then, seemed like the only way to kick-start her business. She still seems conflicted about the way in which she financed her company. “Venture is too fickle. Sometimes, as an exercise, I look at some of the billion-dollar brands that I admire, like Nike and Amazon, and I look at how long it took for them to become billion-dollar brands. Some of these companies take 15, 20 years,” she says, adding, “Not everything happens overnight like Google. Software is a different story.” Gibbons also expresses frustration at VC expectations for upstart digitally native brands to steal a large amount of market share from incumbents and turn investors a quick profit by getting acquired or going public quickly. “I’ve raised in total $12 million,” she says. “That’s like Sherwin Williams’ cafeteria budget probably.” Citing Casper as an example, she points to how many DTC companies have fared on the stock market. Casper’s trading debut in February 2020 was met with investor skepticism: “Casper’s IPO is officially a disaster,” CNN declared when the mattress-in-a-box company slashed its offering price just before it went out. By November 2021, a private-equity firm took Casper private again. “Some of these might have been good bets,” Gibbons says. “They just weren’t billion-dollar businesses.” As result, Gibbons is focused on staying lean—Clare has roughly eight full-time employees—and turning a profit, which the company has yet to do.

A surge in demand Gibbons says that while companies can do well finding customers through Instagram ads, customer acquisition via social media has become more difficult, which has tested the model. “Early direct-to-consumer brands were lucky because they raised in an environment where Facebook was in its infancy and the space wasn’t as crowded. They could acquire customers for pennies,” she says. Those customers who come in via social ads don’t necessarily come back for more. “If you’re growth hacking your way to customer acquisition but not really focusing on building a brand that people care about or customer retention, it’s also gonna be really difficult to continue to grow,” she says. The event that caused interest in Clare to explode, however, had nothing to do with growth hacking. It was a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

advertisement

Clare was a year and a half old when COVID-19 emerged. Many people stuck indoors sought to remodel their homes and turned to the company. “We went from being small to having so much demand,” Gibbons says. “Even if we wanted to go into [physical] retail in 2021, we couldn’t make enough paint.” The company wasn’t hit by supply chain shortages, like many of its peers. During this time, the company’s sales grew by 550%. On Clare’s site, customers answer such questions as “What is the natural light like in your space?” and “What work best describes the vibe you are going for in this room?” before it makes recommendations. Rather than overwhelm customers with many gradients for each color, Gibbons curates a few that she thinks would look good. Clare also offers customers peel and stick samples for them to test out on their walls, as well as selling tools such as paint brushes and paint primer that work for both novices and experienced house painters. While demand is not as high as it was during peak COVID-era cocooning, Gibbons says that the brand awareness bump Clare received during that time has continued to benefit the company and her paint and supplies continue to sell well. In June, though, the company raised many of its prices—a gallon of interior paint went from $64 to $70—which Gibbons says is due to inflation.

[Photo: Clare] Painting it Black Gibbons, who previously didn’t have any Black investors, started thinking about building wealth in her community. A friend, Partake Foods founder Denise Woodard, had told her that having Black investors was a game changer. “At the time there were a handful of Black investors, but many of them were writing smaller checks,” she says. Unlike when she raised her seed round, Gibbons looked for investors who would be patient waiting for returns. “I wanted investors who could understand I wasn’t going to build a billion-dollar brand overnight and who cared about the category,” she says. “A challenging thing about being venture-backed is that investors aren’t supportive of things they can’t measure or predict,” Gibbons adds. “Brand awareness can’t be measured in that way. You can’t just spend x to get y.” That’s why, she says it’s important to identify the right, experienced investors who will care about and understand the businesses they work with. “I can’t tell you how many investors on our cap table couldn’t tell you a single thing about our supply chain or the inner workings of our company.”

Eventually she met Robbie Robinson, who runs the investment firm Pendulum Holdings, and who has served as a financial adviser to former President Obama. The firm led her $8 million series A in 2022. “They don’t even build themselves as a venture fund,” Gibbons notes. “They are partners to founders and really take that label seriously.” When Gibbons started out in the design world, she didn’t see herself reflected. Now, when she walks into meetings with Pendulum, she says the room is full of Black and Brown executives. “It’s something I never thought I would experience,” she says. Now, Gibbons is focused on growing sustainably, rather than merely quickly. She’s looking at distribution partnership deals to get her paint into physical stores and launching into new accessory categories. “We just have to do a lot of things right,” she says, “and have the right partnership behind us to get there.” Like the interiors she saw her mom create, Gibbons’s vision is practical—but inviting.