How designers transformed the Sydney Opera House into a giant, glowing video screen

BY Zachary Petit1 minute read

Since 1973, the Sydney Opera House has been iconic inside and out, known as much for its architecture as the legendary performances that take place in its concert halls and theatres. So, to ring in its 50th anniversary, the experiential design and technology company, Art Processors, merged the best of both worlds for From the Sails: Light Years, an audiovisual experience projected right onto the Opera House’s facade—and winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Experience Design category.

[Photo: courtesy Sydney Opera House] The brief seemed straightforward enough: create a film and play it every night from October 19 to 30 (2022). But when you’re working with a roughly 400-by-200-foot canvas with irregular “sails” jutting in every direction, even a simple projection can prove challenging. “Pacing a 17.5-minute film with a dual purpose of projection artwork and cinematic spectacle across such a massive canvas was tricky—especially going from my desktop monitors to that scale and only being able to test in situ the night before the artwork went live,” says Sam Doust, Art Processors group creative director. [Photo: courtesy Sydney Opera House] The film itself powerfully documents the site’s roots as a meeting place of First Nations people, continuing through the Opera House’s design and construction, a half century of performance, and more. While Doust and his team deftly balanced themes and narrative beats in the visuals, sound proved the ultimate challenge.

