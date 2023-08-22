This wild inflatable structure could be the future of life on the moon

Anyone can whip up a sci-fi vision for what life on the moon might look like—but there’s one thing that makes this Lunar Habitat concept so truly compelling: Teague created it.

[Photo: courtesy Teague]

Vice President of Teague, Matt Mcelvogue, says the company has been leveraging its aerospace aviation background to break new ground in the industry. When NASA released its Moon to Mars vision, he and his colleagues decided they should start showcasing where their heads were at in a future-focused sense—and in doing so, they have created Lunar Habitat, the Experimental winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Award, laying out a compelling dwelling designed not for technical and highly skilled astronauts, but the pioneering newcomers who will one day populate the moon.

[Photo: courtesy Teague]

Some highlights of the plan: a completely modular and scalable design. A natural user interface and associated wearable that reduces the need for things like physical screens—a critical element that maximizes space while reducing the insanity of “shipping” costs to the moon (Teague cites estimates that each pound of material costs $10,000 to reach its destination). Lighting that mimics Earth’s to keep a circadian rhythm intact. Inflatable elements. Plant life.

[Photo: courtesy Teague]

According to Teague, since the project debuted, it has resulted in multi-million-dollar design programs, and the company’s larger client list includes NASA, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, and others. While Mcelvogue says he couldn’t dive into too much detail about the future projects, he did say Teague has been doing new low-Earth-orbit-station work focused on interiors and the UX/UI on board.