Pentagram designed this logo to help save animals from war zones

It started with an email. The war in Ukraine had just broken out, and Russian troops had shelled two zoos and five animal shelters. Oleksandr Todorchuk launched UAnimals to save creatures of all sorts in his country—and he knew he needed a professional identity to legitimize his international fundraising efforts. So he reached out to Pentagram Austin, and his message found its way to partner DJ Stout.

[Photo: courtesy UAnimals]

Soon, one of the most prestigious design firms in the world got to work, forming a new identity based on the DNA of UAnimals’ existing logo: a clip-art mechanical line drawing of a lion. The identity is the winner of the Rapid Response category in Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

As Pentagram dug into research for the project, the team discovered the significance of the sunflower in Ukraine; in addition to being a key cash crop, it has gone on to represent the nation’s resolve worldwide. Stout and his team thus merged it with a redrawn lion and applied the colors of the Ukrainian flag to complete the image, which—coincidentally—seems to take geometric cues from the trident in Ukraine’s coat of arms.

But above all else: It worked. Stout says it has been successful and helped to raise funds, particularly on UAnimals’ English-speaking channels.