This service is trying to fix a big problem with clinical medical trials

BY Alex Dong3 minute read

The pharmaceutical industry dominates clinical trials, generating proof of safety and effectiveness for their drugs at the price of tens of millions of dollars. However, there is no clinical-trial framework in place for natural medicines or consumer-wellness products—even those currently being used by millions of people. Enter Radicle Science cofounders Jeff Chen and Pelin Thorogood, who saw the need to test and generate data on the wealth of healthcare treatments that are not currently backed by formalized research.

“That’s what we stepped in and said, ‘Hey, let’s make proof easy. Let’s make it affordable,” says Chen. [Photo: courtesy Radicle] As the winner in the Data Design category of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, Radicle Science is at the frontier of generating clinical evidence with its “proof-as-a-service” platform. This system allows for fully remote clinical trials by mailing non-pharmaceutical products directly to patients’ homes instead of requiring in-person visits. The service is not only faster and more affordable than typical clinical trials, but it’s also designed to include diverse populations on a large scale to increase health equity. Currently, the archetypical clinical-trial patient is a white male who lives in an urban center close to hospitals and research centers. Rural populations receive little attention, and women are historically underrepresented, which leads to significantly more adverse drug outcomes for women compared to men. Moreover, while people of color represent around 39% of the U.S. population, they make up only 2% to 16% of participants in typical clinical trials.

[Photo: courtesy Radicle] “People working two jobs aren’t going to waste several hours a week to participate in a clinical trial. Single moms, night shift workers, people who are mobility-impaired, people who don’t have a car—vast swaths of the population are already being excluded,” Chen says. With proof-as-a-service, anyone can participate in a clinical trial no matter where they’re located. Radicle mails products—real or placebo—directly to a participant’s home, and no special equipment is needed other than a phone or tablet. The total time commitment is just one hour over six to eight weeks. Moreover, participants are “unblinded” at the end of the study, unlike pharmaceutical clinical trials, which means that Radicle can share data with participants so they can understand if, and how, a product may have helped. [Photo: courtesy Radicle] Natural, non-pharmaceutical products can be safe, effective, and affordable solutions to many health issues, but since they are unpatentable, the industry was previously unable to afford clinical trials to test and verify their effects. Radicle is on a mission to solve this “proof gap” between pharmaceutical drugs and nonprescription health and wellness products to empower both consumers and health professionals to make better evidence-based health decisions. “We’re looking at understanding how different products, different dosages, and even different combinations of products may help—or not help—each of us differently because there’s no one-size-fits-all,” Thorogood says.

Since the summer of 2021, Radicle has studied over 30,000 Americans. To date, about 54% of participants identify as female, 20% are people of color, and 20% live outside of metropolitan areas. With more participants comes more data, and Radicle is using artificial intelligence to analyze these large datasets to find useful patterns and insights. Radicle’s reimagined clinical trials aim to help entire communities make more informed health decisions. “At the aggregate level, we want to make sure the data we collect is representative of the population,” Thorogood says. “This is the kind of data that’s going to make our healthcare system and our public policies better.” This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.