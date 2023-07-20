The trick to finding design inspiration in the age of algorithmic sameness

In 2015, Maggie Mustaklem, then a knitwear designer, needed inspiration for a new sweater design. While scrolling through Pinterest, she stumbled upon a photo of the late Jane Birkin wearing a white crochet top with a distinctive stitch pattern. She designed a sweater with a similar pattern and sold it to a New York brand for $400, but then something strange happened: that same stitch pattern appeared on a Uniqlo jumper for $40, and on a Rachel Comey top $800. “Knitwear design is kind of a small community within fashion, we sort of all know each, and we sort of all each other’s Pinterest boards to a degree,” she says with a laugh.

Shae Spring 15 lookbook, sweater by Margaret Mustaklem. [Photo: courtesy Margaret Mustaklem] The “crochet sweater” incident is far from an isolated matter in the creative world. There’s a reason why coffee shops have looked the same for years, and every luxury apartment comes with the same white-on-white aesthetic. If you use a site like Pinterest for your design inspiration, then you are pretty much dipping into the same reference pool as your peers, leading to an all-round algorithmic flattening of creativity. Mustaklem eventually left the fashion world, moved to England, and enrolled at the Oxford Internet Institute, where she is now a doctoral researcher. Her project, Design Interrupted, examines how creativity across various design sectors, from architecture to graphic design, are influenced by social media algorithms. Outside of fashion, she says the causal link between the initial research stage and the final output can be hard to prove because there are too many variables, but it’s only logical that anyone who shops for ideas in the same social media echo chamber will end up with the same kit of ideas. [Photo: courtesy Helder Studio] Over the past year, Mustaklem has run more than a dozen workshops with various designers to help them understand how algorithms shape inspiration and rethink the way they do research online. Participants are given a design prompt and asked to do research using local design magazines like World of Interiors, Diseño, and Apartmento, or browse the internet. She says people’s approaches were influenced by age and cultural background, but everyone had one thing in common: they started with reference images. “It’s part and parcel of how people start the design process,” she says.

But if your input is the same as your peers, how can you ensure that your output isn’t the same as well? Mustaklem’s goal isn’t to inspire you to ditch Pinterest and become a Luddite—although flipping through a finite number of magazines curated by humans can prove more efficient than scrolling through an infinite grid of images selected by a computer. Extensive research also suggests that constraints fuel creativity. There are plenty of reasons why social media is an invaluable resource for people in the creative industry, but Mustaklem wants you to think about the algorithms that support it more critically and consider the ways in which they prioritize some views and marginalizes others. A big problem with collective inspiration sites like Pinterest is that they feed you images in a vacuum, whereas that same image in a book, a magazine article, or even an exhibition, would be grounded in context. “I want people to think about the digital negative space,” she says. “What don’t you see when you’re looking at these images online?”

[Photo: courtesy Margaret Mustaklem] She also encourages you to break down the design aesthetic or graphic style you’re after into a kit of parts that you can then put together yourself. For example, when Mustaklem prompted participants to design a Spanish villa, she says three people who used the internet to do their research found images of Britney Spears’ former home near Los Angeles, most likely because it is often described as a “Spanish-style villa.” Conversely, those who used magazines didn’t find a ready-made image of a quintessential Spanish villa, so instead, they collaged various images to form their own interpretation of a Spanish villa. [Photo: courtesy Margaret Mustaklem] Next time you need design inspo for a kitchen remodel, or a rebrand, think about the various parts that make up your vision—a specific material? a particular era?—and keep refining the keywords you’re using. You may also find that using a different language—like, say, “Clásica villa española” (for traditional Spanish villa) could yield more accurate, or at least different, results. “Text to image is pretty anglophone dominant, so there are little methods you could use to counter the agency of these platforms,” she says. [Photo: courtesy Margaret Mustaklem] And of course, remember there is a world outside your screen. “Don’t forget about books and don’t forget about that stripe pattern you saw on a sign on your way to work,” she says. “There are little moments you can still capture that can be really influential and those do create more diverse narratives.”