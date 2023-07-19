Whatever happens to Evernote, I want my notes to live forever

Every note ever written—at any time, in any place.

That was the initial tagline for Evernote, a note-taking app I first wrote about when its creator, Stepan Pachikov, demoed it to me on the day it was announced back in 2004. I was instantly smitten with his vision of having one convenient place to stash all my essential notes forever—even though it ran only on Windows PCs at the time. Evernote really started to take off in 2008. That’s when a new CEO, Phil Libin, made sure it was one of the first third-party apps available for the iPhone. The moment—which buoyed Evernote’s fortunes so much that it chose to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2018, not 2014—helped the app develop a rabid fan base and turn the company, for a time, into an iconic unicorn. More recently, Evernote has struggled to capitalize on its early momentum. And the latest developments have left even diehard users questioning whether it has a future at all.

Last November, the Silicon Valley-based business abruptly sold itself to a Milan-based developer called Bending Spoons, which went on to lay off 129 Evernote staffers. Then, earlier this month, news broke that Bending Spoons would abandon its U.S. operations almost entirely, shifting Evernote development to Europe. A Hacker News contributor who shared early word of that twist added a blunt piece of advice: “If you’re still using Evernote, probably a good time to stop.” By the time all this happened, I’d been weaning myself off the app for a while. As a journalist who conducts lots of interviews, I’d always prized the seemingly bulletproof way it let me record audio while typing notes—until December 2021, when it ate one of my recordings. Fortunately for me, someone else in the meeting had also been recording it. But I was shaken enough to adopt Notion as my new note-taking platform, and began using Evernote only to refer back to old notes. (Notion doesn’t have an audio-recording feature similar to Evernote’s: I now capture the audio of interviews using my iPhone or iPad’s built-in Voice Memos app, which has yet to fail me.) The latest Evernote news prompted me to import my old notes into Notion—which turned out to be a cinch—and cancel the $130-a-year Evernote Personal plan I was still paying for. As of this month, I’m officially a former Evernote user, and more than a tad melancholy about abandoning what was once one of my most cherished tools.

Still, even after Evernote’s layoffs and exodus from the land of its invention, it would be premature to conclude that it’s toast. Bending Spoons, a well-funded outfit with 400 employees, says its intentions for the app “are as ambitious forever.” It wouldn’t be that hard for the company to do better by its acquisition than the previous management, which often seemed flummoxed by the basic task of making the app noticeably better over time. I’m rooting for Evernote to remain viable, and would be delighted if it regained some of the vibrancy it once had. (Generative AI-assisted note-taking is a giant opportunity all by itself.) Regardless of what happens to the app, the proposition Pachikov outlined for me almost 19 years ago remains resonant. The thousands of notes I’ve taken—on everything from personal hopes, dreams, and ambitions to memorable work projects—add up to a backup of my brain. Of course I want to ensure I’ll always be able to get to them on all my devices. The fact that Evernote’s future is now so murky only serves to underline how big Pachikov’s original idea was. If you buy into the value of keeping your notes forever, you want them to live on regardless of what happens to any particular note-taking app you might use. For now, I’m not worried about Notion ceasing to exist. But how certain can we be that any current notes app will exist a couple of decades from now?

Opting for something from a big, profitable company guarantees nothing. For example, given the ever-growing body count over at the Google Graveyard, I certainly wouldn’t stake everything on Google Keep being around as long as I plan to be. Then there’s Microsoft’s OneNote, which is even more venerable than Evernote. But I keep thinking about the notes I took in Microsoft Word in the ’90s—ones I can no longer open in modern versions of Word, since they don’t support ancient file formats. So sorry, Microsoft: I’m skittish about trusting you, too. It’s enough to leave me flirting with the possibility of reverting to pen and paper. Until I remember the hassle of finding stuff in dead-tree notebooks, assuming I don’t misplace them altogether. Also, my handwriting is so crummy I can’t always read it myself, which was one of the reasons I so happily went digital when Evernote came along. I’m not sure if there’s a solution here, other than to make sure that whatever notetaker I’m using at any given time lets me export everything efficiently and reliably, so I can always move on if necessary. Maybe you have some advice, or stories about your own note-taking adventures: Drop me a line at hmccracken@fastcompany.com and I might share your comments in a future newsletter unless you request otherwise.

