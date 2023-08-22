How IBM brought modular design to the complex world of quantum computing

“Quantum computing is not just about speed—it’s about solving problems we couldn’t solve before,” says Chris Lirakis. As IBM Quantum lead for Quantum Systems Deployment, Lirakis is familiar with the limitations of classical computers, which don’t have the computing power to accomplish certain tasks, like accurately predicting financial markets or developing drugs to battle emerging diseases.

[Photo: courtesy IBM]

That’s where quantum computing comes in. The emerging field of technology relies on the principles of quantum physics to build computers capable of solving deeply complex problems and equations in minutes that would take a classical computer thousands of years to accomplish. In 2019, IBM recently released the IBM Quantum System One, the world’s first commercial quantum computer. Last year, it released Quantum System Two, the second generation of its quantum computer. It’s the winner of the Large Business category in the 2023 Innovation By Design Awards.

The Quantum System Two reimagines the quantum computer as modular units that are based around a hexagonal shape. Each nine-ton unit is clad in anodized, polished aluminum and surrounded by a box of 70/30 glass, acting as both a mirror and a window into the system. The units house up to three IBM Quantum processors in a vacuum environment that is colder than deep space in order to prevent disturbances.

[Photo: courtesy IBM]

As IBM explains it, previous quantum computers required multiple racks of electronics to control the processors. These units were often placed at a small distance from a fridge, which was used to keep the electronics cool so they could run smoothly. By comparison, the System Two places its electronics directly next to the fridge, reducing the space required to house a quantum computer.