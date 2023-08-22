These redesigned dorms want to make migrant housing feel like a home away from home

In Singapore, there are an estimated 300,000 migrant workers from across east and south Asia that act as the backbone of the city-state’s manual labor pool. In exchange for higher wages than they can earn back home, these (mostly male) workers transplant themselves for at least two years into a new society and build its growing infrastructure and towering skyscrapers.
Dormitory Association Singapore, Ltd. (DASL) is the company that oversees the housing of all these workers. The typical accommodations are about what you’d expect: rooms packed with bunk beds and people, closets overstuffed with items, very little space to move, and even less privacy. During the COVID pandemic, DASL understood that the old model was not keeping workers safe. So it set out to create a new model.
Working with the local design firm Agency, DASL imagined what a safer dorm could look like. The result is the winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Asian-Pacific Region category. Agency found that an expensive redesign was unlikely to be well-received by the cost-conscious individual operators of these buildings, so the firm designed straightforward layout and design interventions that used existing resources and furnishings. “It has to land inside of what is effectively a series of system pieces and a business model,” says Agency cofounder Peter Overy.
The reformatted dorm they envisioned creates a cleaner division between sleeping, storage, and common areas. “It was rethinking the space to structure the different modes of use,” says Overy. Making these changes on paper offered a theory for how things could change, but the designers wanted to see how they’d work in practice.
Working with DASL, they built a prototype dorm room and recruited eight workers to live in it for four weeks. They found that the new design led the workers to treat the space better than workers typically do in what are ultimately temporary accommodations. The improved spatial separation and integrated storage in the prototype meant workers didn’t have to add their own makeshift solutions for finding privacy or for storing their things.
These design ideas and the findings from the prototype test run have been summarized in a series of guide books targeted at dorm-building operators considering making design changes to their properties. Agency also created a guide for how these spaces can be managed, offering ideas for how they can use design and maintenance to increase workers’ appreciation of their rooms and give them more of a sense that these spaces aren’t just temporary places to sleep, but homes away from home.
