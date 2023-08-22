This high-design hospital bed is fashioned for home care

Picture a hospital bed—what comes to mind? Something clinical and functional, yes, but not something most people would want in their bedrooms. For aging populations and those with changing healthcare needs, the features of a hospital bed sometimes are needed at home. Dawn House has created a bed that can enhance user safety and support, while being designed to integrate seamlessly into any bedroom environment.
As Fast Company’s winner in the Wellness category of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, Dawn House is re-envisioning home health monitoring through sleep. “Sleep should be more than just comfort; it needs to be about how we monitor health and understand when our health changes so we can be proactive about any issues that might be coming up,” said Jennifer Hall, director of marketing at Dawn House.
The Dawn House Bed is packed with wellness features, including motion sensor lighting, adjustable bed height, a strong support rail, a rise-to-wake feature, an anti-snore setting, and Zero-G positioning. Bed controls can be managed in three ways: a wireless remote with large backlit buttons, an in-app remote, or a voice-activated console—all designed to promote a user-friendly experience. What’s remarkable is that these features are integrated within a sleek, elegant bed frame with a quilted cushion headboard. It doesn’t look like a hospital bed at all.
“We wanted to design a bed that provided the features, and then some, of a hospital bed that had a luxury design,” Hall says.
The bed’s base is fitted with passive sensors that measure the micro-vibrations of a user’s sleep, which are relayed to the Dawn House mobile app to track sleep levels, heart rate, respiration rate, movement, and more. The app allows family members, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to receive updates about the user’s sleep and health metrics as needed.
Dawn House Bed’s marriage of elegance and utility has appealed to not only aging adults, but also patients with conditions such as quadriplegia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and sleep apnea. Patients who require caregivers to visit their homes have cited the role of the Dawn House Bed in making them feel at home, rather than in a clinic.
Dawn House’s innovations will continue to focus on addressing the personal and healthcare needs of older populations and those with medical conditions. In addition to sleep and health monitoring, Dawn House hopes to add new features to provide personalized wellness recommendations for users in the future. “The options are endless—it’s only limited to our imagination,” Hall says.
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.