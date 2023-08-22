This high-design hospital bed is fashioned for home care

Picture a hospital bed—what comes to mind? Something clinical and functional, yes, but not something most people would want in their bedrooms. For aging populations and those with changing healthcare needs, the features of a hospital bed sometimes are needed at home. Dawn House has created a bed that can enhance user safety and support, while being designed to integrate seamlessly into any bedroom environment.

[Photo: courtesy Dawn House]

As Fast Company’s winner in the Wellness category of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, Dawn House is re-envisioning home health monitoring through sleep. “Sleep should be more than just comfort; it needs to be about how we monitor health and understand when our health changes so we can be proactive about any issues that might be coming up,” said Jennifer Hall, director of marketing at Dawn House.

The Dawn House Bed is packed with wellness features, including motion sensor lighting, adjustable bed height, a strong support rail, a rise-to-wake feature, an anti-snore setting, and Zero-G positioning. Bed controls can be managed in three ways: a wireless remote with large backlit buttons, an in-app remote, or a voice-activated console—all designed to promote a user-friendly experience. What’s remarkable is that these features are integrated within a sleek, elegant bed frame with a quilted cushion headboard. It doesn’t look like a hospital bed at all.

[Photo: courtesy Dawn House]

“We wanted to design a bed that provided the features, and then some, of a hospital bed that had a luxury design,” Hall says.