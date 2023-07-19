Demystifying the haze around cloud repatriation

Naysayers constantly predict the doom of an industry with certain so-called trends that are usually just off-point predictions. “Cloud repatriation” is one such buzzword in certain pockets of the enterprise tech industry. It is being touted as the next big challenge for cloud storage and SaaS companies. Is it, though? In its simplest form, cloud repatriation refers to bringing company data back on-premise after migrating to the cloud. High cloud usage cost is the most cited reason one hears about companies going through the cloud repatriation journey. However, the spike in costs is usually self-inflicted—where companies used a “lift and shift” model to move their workloads to the cloud and did not spend the time to re-architect their solution to leverage the flexibility of cloud infrastructure. Optimizing this would help companies bring significant savings to their overall cloud bill while utilizing the “infinite” capacity of the cloud. A TREND THAT IS SHAPING UP OR LIKELY TO IN THE FUTURE?

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While there are isolated cases of companies that may choose to bring their data back on-premise, it seems like dystopian fiction for the greater industry. It may seem like a good idea to some because of the near-sighted facade that this will reduce IT expenditure. However, the resultant time and staffing costs from such a step are a significant and unnecessary burden on the balance sheets of small and medium businesses (SMBs). UNDERSTANDING CORE VERSUS CRITICAL Delving a little deeper into how cloud repatriation impacts SMBs, it’s important to understand what’s core versus critical to business. Investing in data infrastructure and associated IT workforce—while critical to running a business—may not be core to the operations of an SMB. They, therefore, need partners who can enable them to truly utilize their subscription to a cloud service at a reasonable cost, rather than just selling them more seats and inflating their cloud expenses.

IS THERE ANY FIRE BEHIND THE SMOKE? No industry is immune to global macroeconomic conditions. As is evident from the recent earnings of public companies like Google, Microsoft, and AWS, cloud services are one of the more resilient sectors within the tech industry. While repatriation is not really a trend, there are three broad changes that I believe are being observed in the industry, especially from a SaaS vendor point of view: 1. Consolidation

Much like streaming services that were to reduce satellite subscription costs, cloud-based SaaS platforms were aimed at cutting costs and improving efficiency. But this has morphed into multiple products used by different departments in an organization, leading to ballooning costs. When it comes to data storage, collaboration, and security, using various software can become prohibitively expensive, especially for small and medium businesses. Therefore, most business leaders are calling for consolidation and moving to services where they can negotiate bulk discounts. 2. Utilization

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Another important trend affecting cloud vendors is utilization. With capital getting more expensive, most organizations are monitoring the utilization of services to which they subscribe. The revenue unpredictability of pay-as-you-go models might not be a viable business model for SaaS vendors. One of the ways to resolve this is by understanding the capability of the solution beyond only the problem at hand. At my company, for example, we keep adding new features that enable higher efficiencies and seamless workflows for the customer beyond just the initial problem the customer was looking at solving. This brings in a higher return on investment for the customer while also fueling more investment in innovation at the vendor’s end. Many companies looking at cloud repatriation often don’t compare the same level of service when it comes to SLAs. For example, it’s relatively easy to create a multi-regional service in a cloud environment that is resilient to local failures like server, switch, and rack, as well as regional failures that can address all business continuity plan and disaster recovery requirements of a service. However, to provide the same level of service for companies when they migrate their workloads back on-prem, they have to consider these additional costs of data replication, network, and computing to provide the same level of availability.

3. Regulatory mandates As governments worldwide are becoming intent on data residency, regulatory mandates require organizations in specific sectors to maintain their data on location. This, however, doesn’t mean a hit on cloud storage. Most cloud providers are continuously opening new regions worldwide to enable their customers to provide their services in that region and be able to satisfy most regulatory requirements. All in all, there are better solutions than opting to go back on-premise for companies considering growing their business and curtailing IT spending. Besides cost savings on infrastructure and staffing, cloud work environments enable organizations to keep pace with modern work modes. They can untether employees from their desks and hand them the power to work efficiently and securely from anywhere.

Vineet Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of Egnyte, the leading multi-cloud platform for content security and governance.