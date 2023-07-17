The first cargo ship running on green methanol is setting sail

As a new container ship sets sail this week, it’s the first to ever run on green methanol—made from methane captured from food waste at landfills.

Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, ordered the ship two years ago as part of a commitment to only buy new ships that can use green fuels. While the ship takes its first voyage over the summer, from South Korea to Denmark, the company already has another 25 of the ships on order, and it’s also beginning to retrofit older ships to use the same fuel. By the end of the decade, the company—which operates more than 700 ships, and owns 300 of them—plans to transport a quarter of its ocean cargo using green fuels.

Green methanol, which can be made either from gas from plant sources like food waste, or from renewable electricity and green hydrogen, can cut a ship’s emissions by 65-70%. Globally, shipping is responsible for around 1 billion tons of CO2 emissions per year, roughly the same as the airline industry.

Since it can’t fully eliminate emissions, green methanol is not a perfect solution. Other technology to cut emissions on ships is also in development, including ammonia, liquid hydrogen, and electrification. But because the industry is a major polluter, and getting on track to meet the Paris climate goals requires immediate action, Maersk chose to move forward with green methanol because it knew it was feasible.