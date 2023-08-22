How Yeti auto-generated a year’s worth of personalized outdoor activities for its fans

BY Jeff Beer2 minute read

At the end of each year, we’ve all become accustomed to seeing our digital existence summed up in a variety of ways, including YouTube’s Year End Review and Spotify’s Wrapped. But in 2022, Yeti decided to flip that script and use its robust catalog of outdoor-themed brand content to give people something to look forward to in the new year.

[Photo: courtesy Yeti] Yeti’s “Year in Preview” campaign, the Marketing winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, cleverly generated an itinerary of Yeti-approved outdoor activities and events that it used to auto-populate its fans’ calendars. The campaign asked people to answer a series of short questions that guided Yeti in generating its suggested lists. Individuals’ lists were curated based on their activity preferences (fishing, hunting, climbing, surfing, snow, ranch and rodeo, or BBQ, for example), as well as their soundtrack of choice (wave break, stampede, smoldering coals, salmon run, and northern lights). [Photo: courtesy Yeti] Working with its digital partner Code and Theory, Yeti created a personalized highlight reel of their fans’ year-to-come, combining music genre of choice with the best clips from Yeti’s beautiful film work and photography. “It’s an audacious ask, but the hardest thing in getting outside is often time,” says Yeti chief marketing officer Paulie Dery. “So how could we somehow give you the ability to put things on your radar, give you a heads up about all the wonderful things you could do in the upcoming year?” https://www.instagram.com/p/ClpI08Tuvqy/

The biggest challenge for the brand was figuring out how to create an experience that felt personalized to each user, without having access to the granular data available to the Spotify and Googles of the world. That’s when the brand tapped into the notion of using its existing library of content to help influence future behavior. “We love ideas that hack a platform, and the idea of utilizing the platform of a calendar was really fun,” says Dery. [Photo: courtesy Yeti] The campaign attracted more than 200 million media impressions and engagement was off the charts, with outdoor enthusiasts adding hundreds of thousands of events to their calendars. Dery says that because so much marketing work is fleeting, the best part of the response is its ongoing engagement. “So many times when you make a campaign, it’s curtains up, curtains down,” says Dery. “I love that this is something people are still using.” [Photo: courtesy Yeti] The Year in Preview is an example of a brand using its biggest strengths—in Yeti’s case, the treasure trove of content and connection to the outdoors—to be both useful and inspirational for its audience.