A cryptocurrency wallet that makes crypto a little less confusing

Cryptocurrency can confound those not already in the know. A type of digital asset that some see as a way of decentralizing the global banking system, crypto tends to be either obsessively loved or confusingly disregarded. Its inscrutability can be blamed, at least partly, on its intangibility. Now, cryptocurrency has a sleek physical accessory that lives up to its proponents’ revolutionary aspirations.

[Photo: courtesy Ledger Stax] Ledger Stax, the winner of the 2023 Innovation By Design Award in the Crypto category, is a credit card-size hardware wallet for storing and transacting digital currencies and non-fungible tokens. Launched by the cryptocurrency company Ledger, Ledger Stax is intended to fit in a pocket or stand on a bookshelf. It’s a physical home for the key codes that prove ownership of digital assets. [Photo: courtesy Ledger Stax] Knowing that crypto can confuse and dismay those who are unfamiliar, the device’s design is intentionally and painstakingly intuitive. This is mostly a result of Ledger hiring legendary iPod and iPhone cocreator Tony Fadell to create the initial concept. Two years in development, the concept grew into a compact matte black handheld device that uses e-ink and swipeable touchscreen menus to easily see, store, and transfer digital assets. [Photo: courtesy Ledger Stax] The device concept was turned into a product by Ledger in collaboration with the London-based industrial and experience design firm Layer, which built on Fadell’s concept and developed the interface to ease user’s navigation of these novel assets.

