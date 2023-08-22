A cryptocurrency wallet that makes crypto a little less confusing

Cryptocurrency can confound those not already in the know. A type of digital asset that some see as a way of decentralizing the global banking system, crypto tends to be either obsessively loved or confusingly disregarded. Its inscrutability can be blamed, at least partly, on its intangibility. Now, cryptocurrency has a sleek physical accessory that lives up to its proponents’ revolutionary aspirations.
Ledger Stax, the winner of the 2023 Innovation By Design Award in the Crypto category, is a credit card-size hardware wallet for storing and transacting digital currencies and non-fungible tokens. Launched by the cryptocurrency company Ledger, Ledger Stax is intended to fit in a pocket or stand on a bookshelf. It’s a physical home for the key codes that prove ownership of digital assets.
Knowing that crypto can confuse and dismay those who are unfamiliar, the device’s design is intentionally and painstakingly intuitive. This is mostly a result of Ledger hiring legendary iPod and iPhone cocreator Tony Fadell to create the initial concept. Two years in development, the concept grew into a compact matte black handheld device that uses e-ink and swipeable touchscreen menus to easily see, store, and transfer digital assets.
The device concept was turned into a product by Ledger in collaboration with the London-based industrial and experience design firm Layer, which built on Fadell’s concept and developed the interface to ease user’s navigation of these novel assets.
A key design detail is the wraparound screen, which bends over the spine of the device and creates a book-like display of its title and battery life. For crypto users with multiple types of portfolios, the idea is that each one can have its own dedicated Ledger Stax and they all can sit together in a row on a shelf.
Layer creative director Benjamin Hubert says it was important for the interface to be accessible, but also for the device itself to be something that looks and feels good in the human hand. To turn the intangible concept of cryptocurrency tangible, he says, the device had “to demystify it, to make it more accessible, and to make it delightful.”
